Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Devils – 10/11/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (0-1-0) at LIGHTNING (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Conner Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Zack MacEwen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand)

Status report

Dadonov, a forward, will miss at least the next two games.

Latest for THW:

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Conor Geekie — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Holmberg — Jack Finley — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Max CrozierAndrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)

Suspended: J.J. Moser

Status report

Moser, a defenseman, will serve the second of a two-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist during a preseason game Oct. 4. … Lilleberg will be in the lineup after missing practice Friday.

Latest for THW: