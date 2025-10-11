Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Devils – 10/11/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (0-1-0) at LIGHTNING (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Conner Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Zack MacEwen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand)
Status report
Dadonov, a forward, will miss at least the next two games.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves
Conor Geekie — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Pontus Holmberg — Jack Finley — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Max CrozierAndrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Curtis Douglas
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)
Suspended: J.J. Moser
Status report
Moser, a defenseman, will serve the second of a two-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist during a preseason game Oct. 4. … Lilleberg will be in the lineup after missing practice Friday.
