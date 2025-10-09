Projected Lineups for Devils vs Hurricanes – 10/09/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (0-0-0) at HURRICANES (0-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Devils projected lineup
Evgenii Dadonov — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Conner Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Arseny Gritsyuk
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body)
Status report
Pesce and Luke Hughes will each be in the lineup. Pesce had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, and Hughes did not play during the preseason after signing an eight-year contract on Oct. 1.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report
Kochetkov, a goalie, will be evaluated on Friday. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said he did not feel right in practice recently and he has not gotten any better. … Ehlers and Miller will be making their Hurricanes debuts. Ehlers signed a six-year contract as a free agent on July 3, and Miller was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1 before signing an eight-year contract.
