Projected Lineups for Devils vs Hurricanes – 10/09/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (0-0-0) at HURRICANES (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Devils projected lineup

Evgenii Dadonov — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Conner Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Arseny Gritsyuk

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body)

Status report

Pesce and Luke Hughes will each be in the lineup. Pesce had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, and Hughes did not play during the preseason after signing an eight-year contract on Oct. 1.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

Kochetkov, a goalie, will be evaluated on Friday. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said he did not feel right in practice recently and he has not gotten any better. … Ehlers and Miller will be making their Hurricanes debuts. Ehlers signed a six-year contract as a free agent on July 3, and Miller was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1 before signing an eight-year contract.

