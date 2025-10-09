Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Red Wings – 10/09/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Zack Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate after losing 5-2 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Erik Gustafsson, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings will have three rookies in the lineup: Brandsegg-Nygard, Finnie and Sandin-Pellikka.

