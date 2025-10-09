Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Red Wings – 10/09/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (0-1-0) at RED WINGS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Zack Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate after losing 5-2 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson
Cam Talbot

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Erik Gustafsson, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings will have three rookies in the lineup: Brandsegg-Nygard, Finnie and Sandin-Pellikka.

