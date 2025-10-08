Canadiens Icing a Younger, But Improved Team in 2025-26

General manager Kent Hughes and head coach Martin St. Louis have spent the last few seasons building a foundation around young, skilled, and energetic players, trusting their development curve rather than rushing the process. Now, entering the 2025-26 season, the Canadiens officially hold the title of the NHL’s youngest team, a badge that reflects both progress and potential.

This is the result of a clear organizational philosophy: build through development, patience, and internal competition. What’s remarkable is that this young roster isn’t just learning how to win, it’s already doing so. For a franchise that spent years seeking direction after its 2021 Stanley Cup Final appearance, the Canadiens are finally building something sustainable, driven by a generation of players who are growing together.

Canadiens Went From Young To Younger

Last season, the Canadiens were one of the NHL’s youngest teams. With an average age of 26 years, they ranked the second-youngest, behind only the Buffalo Sabres. That group, led by a core of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky, had taken major steps forward while proving that youth didn’t mean weakness.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But one year later, the roster is even younger, averaging roughly 25.5 years old, which officially makes Montreal the youngest team in the NHL in 2025-26. That shift comes from a mix of natural turnover and strategic roster management. Veterans like Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, and David Savard have all departed, all older but key players in the locker room.

In their place come younger, hungrier players: forward Zachary Bolduc, defenseman Noah Dobson, and the electrifying Russian winger Ivan Demidov headline this new wave. Add in emerging contributors like Oliver Kapanen and Jakub Dobes, and it’s clear the Habs have traded mileage for momentum.

Canadiens Defying the Odds

Usually, young, inexperienced teams finish near the bottom of the standings. But the Canadiens are breaking that rule. Among the 12 youngest teams in the NHL this season, Montreal was the only one to make the playoffs in 2024-25. That’s no small feat.

The team’s core might be young, but they’re not lacking experience. Players like Suzuki, Caufield, and Kaiden Guhle have already logged multiple full seasons, while Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson, and Jayden Struble are following the same path.

That blend of youth and experience is what separates Montreal from other rebuilding franchises. Their players have faced adversity, grown through it, and developed chemistry along the way. It’s one thing to have a young roster; it’s another to have one that knows what it takes to compete every night.

Even the veterans who remain – Mike Matheson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Josh Anderson, and Samuel Montembeault – fit the developmental window. They will provide stability and mentorship without blocking younger players from stepping into bigger roles.

Reality of Being a Young NHL Team

Young rosters make mistakes, blow leads, and sometimes lose games they should win. Consistency can be elusive when they’re still learning what it means to play “pro hockey” every night. But the benefits far outweigh the growing pains.

A young team means speed, adaptability, and a higher ceiling. The Canadiens’ structure allows them to play fast, aggressive hockey – traits that thrive under St. Louis’ system. More importantly, their timeline is aligned. Almost every key player is still improving, meaning the team’s overall performance should climb year after year.

The young roster also gives Montreal long-term flexibility. With most players still on entry-level or bridge contracts, the front office has room to maneuver, whether it’s locking up key pieces, exploring trades, or adding complementary veterans when the time is right.

The numbers speak for themselves. From an average age of 26 years a year ago to 25.5 now, the Canadiens have embraced being the NHL’s youngest roster and turned it into a strength. With Dvorak, Armia, and Savard gone and Bolduc, Dobson, and Demidov arriving, the team is stepping into its next chapter.

They may be the youngest, but they’re not inexperienced. They’ve tasted both failure and success, and they’re ready to keep climbing. The Canadiens’ rebuild is no longer about what’s coming “someday.” It’s already here.