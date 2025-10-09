Grand Rapids Griffins 2025-26 Season Preview

The Grand Rapids Griffins should enter the 2025-26 American Hockey League (AHL) season with a chip on their shoulder. Aspirations were high last season, but they collectively laid an egg as they were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Texas Stars. With an overflow of young talent on the roster and a mandate from the Detroit Red Wings organization to compete for a championship, redeeming last season’s efforts should be just one of the team’s goals for this season.

Despite a surprising influx of young talent to the roster in Detroit, the Griffins should still have the talent and depth needed to compete for a Calder Cup championship. Their success will depend on the performance of their youngest players, but their veterans will be key as well.

Lombardi & Mazur Headline Griffins Forwards

There is a small air of mystery hovering over the Griffins’ forward group to start the 2025-26 season. Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, both of which were expected to begin their seasons in the AHL, have jumped ahead of the line and are both part of the Red Wings’ opening night roster. Center Nate Danielson appears to be on the cusp of becoming a full-time NHLer as well.

That leaves the Griffins offense with a solid mix of youth and veterans. While Brandsegg-Nygård, Finnie and Danielson will not be on the roster for opening night, fans looking to cheer on the next wave of Red Wings will have their eyes fixed primarily on Amadeus Lombardi and Carter Mazur.

Lombardi, a fourth round pick in the 2022 draft, was nearly a point-per-game player last season, he second with the Griffins. He’s a high-velocity forward that makes things happen all over the ice. He was drafted as a center, but his game may be better served on the wing where he has more freedom to attack with his speed and offensive IQ.

Lombardi will be a key fixture of the Griffins’ top six this season, and the key for him to end up in Detroit at some point this season is to refine his play in the defensive zone. If he wants to be a forward that plays more than 8-10 minutes a night, being reliable at both ends of the ice is the best way to get there. He is close to earning an NHL call-up, but there’s still a little more work to do this season.

Another key fixture in the Griffins’ top six will be Mazur. A third round pick in the 2021 draft, the native of Jackson, Mchigan is also entering his third season with the Griffins. He is perhaps best known among Red Wings fans as the guy that got hurt in his NHL debut last season; to that point, he was limited to just 20 games in the AHL and 1:10 of ice-time in the NHL last season. First and foremost, he’ll look to have a fully-healthy 2025-26 campaign.

Beyond the injury history, Mazur made a name for himself as a prospect with his hard-nosed style of play. He’s gritty, and he knows how to put the puck in the back of the net. He matches the identity the Red Wings are trying to build, and it should not be surprising if he gets a second chance to make an impression in Detroit this season. He has 52 points in 80 career AHL regular season games.

Austin Watson may very well establish himself as the soul of the Griffins this season. The scrappy forward joined the Griffins last season and found chemistry with Danielson. His competitiveness on and off the ice was a boost to the locker room, and he was never afraid to hold his teammates and himself accountable.

Dominik Shine, entering his ninth season with the Griffins, should continue to be a beloved figure in Grand Rapids. His offensive numbers have seen an uptick in recent seasons, but the 32-year-old forward’s calling card is his unyielding effort in all areas of the ice. He’ll have a letter on his jersey this season, and it may even be the ‘C’.

Congratulations to Dominik Shine one being awarded the Bruce Boudreau Award!



"The award, selected by a panel of league media, honors the most outstanding American Hockey League player who is not playing on an NHL contract, recognizing their leadership, consistency, and impact on… https://t.co/a2fBcuBBFe — Hockeytown West Podcast (@HockeytownWpod) October 3, 2025

John Leonard joined the Red Wings organization in the offseason and is set to bring some serious offense to the Griffins’ lineup. The 27-year-old forward is coming off of a season where he had 36 goals and 61 points in 72 games for the Charlotte Checkers, so expect him to be a key fixture on the Griffins’ power play.

Buium & Wallinder Provide Youth on ‘D’

The biggest source of intrigue on the Griffins’s blue line was going to be how Axel Sandin Pellikka adapted to life in North America and the AHL. While he’ll still need to adapt to North America, he begins that process in Detroit instead of Grand Rapids.

Instead, the focus now shifts to which Griffins defenders can take a significant step forward in their development. Walliam Wallinder, a second round pick in the 2020 draft, has already received his first NHL call up, but he has yet to play his first NHL game. He moves very well for someone that stands at 6-foot-4, and his game has become more well-rounded since joining the Griffins back in 2023.

Wallinder should be a mainstay in the Griffins’ top four this season, but you’d like to see him assert himself as one of the team’s go-to guys on the back end. If he can do that, he may join his fellow 2020 draftee Lucas Raymond over in Detroit.

The 2024-25 season was Shai Buium’s first in the AHL, and he got better and better the more he played. A second round pick in the 2021 draft, the two-way defenseman had 25 points in 67 games and earned more responsibility as the season went on. He is in direct competition with Wallinder not only for a spot atop the Griffins’ depth chart, but also within the Red Wings organization as a whole.

Buium is the type of defender that may never put up garrish offensive numbers at the next level, but if he continues to progress, he’ll earn a ton of playing time because he moves the puck well and he makes smart decisions with and without the puck. Development is rarely linear, but this is a player to keep an eye on throughout this season if he continues on his current trajectory.

After clearing waivers, veteran Justin Holl is expected to begin the season with the Griffins in the final year of the three-year contract he signed with the Red Wings. With almost 400 NHL regular season games under his belt, he should be a source of knowledge for the organization’s young defensemen. William Lagesson spent most of last season bouncing between Grand Rapids and Detroit, but he should be another veteran presence for the Griffins this season.

Antti Tuomisto, Ian Mitchell and Jacob Truscott round out an intriguing blue line group in Grand Rapids.

Cossa & Postava in Goal

There’s no question about it: this season is a big one for Sebastian Cossa.

Drafted 15th overall back in 2021, the soon-to-be 23-year-old enters his third AHL season with his eyes set on breaking through as a legitimate option for the Red Wings. Lovingly referred to as “The Big Man” in Grand Rapids, Cossa has appeared in 84 games with the Griffins and should finish this season in the top-five in both games played and wins in franchise history.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

While Cossa has proven himself to be a capable goaltender at the AHL level, there is another level of consistency he needs to find before he makes the jump to the NHL level. in seasons past, he was joined on the Griffins’ depth chart by a veteran who was meant to stabilize things and offer support as he worked his way through the learning curve. This season, however, he will be challenged for playing time by other talented young goaltenders looking to work their way up the depth chart.

Michal Postava signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings during the offseason and will begin the season in a tandem with Cossa in Grand Rapids. The Czech goaltender is nine months older than Cossa and is coming off of a strong season in the top leage over in Czechia. That carried over to training camp and the preseason as he showed well for himself whenever he received the opportunity.

Over the course of the season, head coach Dan Watson will be able to alternate goaltenders or ride the hot hand as he sees fit. Ideally, Cossa and Postava will bring out the best in each other as they compete for consistent playing time with the Griffins. Both are young, both are talented, and both have NHL aspirations this season.

It will be interesting to see how many starts Cossa and Postava receive over the course of the season. Will it be a 50/50 split, or will one of them assert themselves as the clear starter? To throw another wrench into things, Trey Augustine may join the Griffins after his season with Michigan State University comes to an end.

Griffins Looking to Contend in 2025-26

The Griffins have won just one playoff series since they won the Calder Cup back in 2017. For a franchise that considers itself one of the premier programs in the AHL, the results have rarely matched the hype in recent seasons. With their mix of veteran and burgeoning talent, they hope to change that this season.

They’ll need consistent efforts up and down and throughout their lineup to pull it off, but the ingredients are there. Their roster features fan favorites, future favorites, and everything in between, so fans should have plenty to cheer for throughout the frachise’s 30th season.

If the team can reach their potential, they’ll celebrate 30 years with their third Calder Cup championship.