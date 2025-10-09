Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Predators – 10/09/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (0-0-0) at PREDATORS (0-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger
Kent Johnson — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Miles Wood
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Denton Mateychuk — Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov, Jake Christiansen
Injured: None
Status report
Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason confirmed Greaves will start.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Brady Martin — Ryan O’Reilly
Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Joakim Kemell
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost
Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Luke Evangelista
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body), Matthew Wood (lower body)
Status report
Martin will make his NHL debut on the Predators top line.
