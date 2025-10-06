3 Blue Jackets’ Takeaways From Their 2025 Preseason

The Columbus Blue Jackets have wrapped up their 2025 preseason. Although they finished with a record of 2-5-0, the record doesn’t even come close to telling the full story.

In one sense, this training camp and preseason for the Blue Jackets was a little unusual. That’s because for the most part, roster spots were accounted for.

With most of their main core of players back in 2025-26, this preseason was more about getting their timing and rhythm back than anything else. Towards the end, you could tell that the team was more than ready to get the regular season going.

There were still plenty of storylines to follow throughout this preseason. What were three things that stood out to us? Let’s discuss them.

Offensive Concern?

The Blue Jackets finished the preseason scoring just 14 goals in their seven games. Mathieu Olivier led the way with three goals.

The only other Blue Jackets who scored more than once were Boone Jenner and Luca Del Bel Belluz with two goals each. Del Bel Belluz was cut from camp and assigned to the Cleveland Monsters despite being one of their most noticeable players.

Scoring two goals per game on average would normally be concerning. But this is why we have to consider the nature of the preseason.

At no point in the seven preseason games did the Blue Jackets ice their actual projected lineup. Even in the last two games against the Capitals that would be considered a dress rehearsal, key players were missing. Kirill Marchenko didn’t play Tuesday night while Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan didn’t play Saturday night.

The Blue Jackets open their season on Thursday in Nashville. (Photo credit: Columbus Blue Jackets)

If we get 10 games into the season and the Blue Jackets are at two goals per game, then it’s fair to raise a concern. The team accomplished what they wanted to despite their poor record. The players got their feet under them. And more importantly, they came out of the preseason relatively healthy, something they couldn’t say last season.

Then consider coach Dean Evason tweaked with some of the lines in an effort to get different looks. Despite not getting production, it answered a few questions for Evason in terms of what to try once the season gets going.

Evason was asked prior to the Saturday Capitals’ game if he felt his team was better this year than last. He said yes.

The offense still has the same upside and potential despite the cold preseason. Coming out of it healthy was a bigger win than scoring a few more goals that ultimately don’t count.

Defense/Goaltending

Let’s look at the other side of the story. The Blue Jackets allowed 18 goals in their seven preseason games. At 2.57 goals against per game, that’s a marked improvement for a team in which many are wondering how their defense and goaltending will do.

Like the offense, these numbers must be taken with a grain of salt with various lineups and other factors in play.

How did the goaltenders do? Below are their preseason stats.

Jet Greaves: 1-1-0, 6 GA in 147:25, 2.44 GAA and .917 save percentage.

Elvis Merzlikins: 0-3-0, 7 GA in 145:53, 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage.

Ivan Fedotov, who was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters on Monday, allowed just two goals in 80 minutes of preseason action.

Evason has not said who will start the opener on Thursday in Nashville. If the decision comes down to straight numbers, Greaves outperformed Merzlikins. It will be curious to see what conclusion the Blue Jackets make based on what they saw.

The Blue Jackets used this preseason to focus on and refine their forecheck. After the way last season went, don’t be surprised if the team emphasizes the need to play better in their own zone. At least by their preseason numbers, they were a stingier team. Will they be able to keep that up?

A Focused & Urgent Team

This last one isn’t going to be seen on the TV screen or even in the stands. There was one thing I noticed throughout camp and the preseason that I just couldn’t shake.

There is a new level of urgency for these Blue Jackets.

That shouldn’t come as any surprise given the way last season ended. Had a couple games gone in their favor, the Blue Jackets could have tasted the playoffs.

The Blue Jackets haven’t been in the playoffs since they were ousted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 Bubble. That’s five consecutive seasons of not tasting the postseason.

I asked Erik Gudbranson if he felt that urgency throughout the room. He didn’t hesitate when providing a response.

“Yeah,” Gudbranson said. “(We) finish not the way we expected last year. It’s been at least on my end three years of no playoffs here. There’s been a few guys who are a little bit longer. They haven’t made the playoffs in a while and it’s time to make something happen.”

Erik Gudbranson says it’s time for the Blue Jackets to make something happen. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

You May Also Like

The one player in which you could tell that has an extra level of urgency is Zach Werenski. Coming off a monster season individually, he’s looking to help the Blue Jackets get to the next level.

On Media Day, Werenski admitted that being at the Worlds reminded him how much fun it is to win. Even in just his tone of voice throughout camp, you could tell he’s feeling that urgency to get back to the playoffs. He’s as focused as I’ve ever seen him now entering his 10th NHL season.

“Definitely makes me hungrier in areas like that where I kind of have missed that feeling of winning, haven’t had enough of it,” Werenski said. “(I) just want to bring that here and be part of the solution here and be part of the reason why we bring a Cup to Columbus.”

The Blue Jackets’ leadership is feeling that same urgency. It’s spread to the rest of the team. They know what’s at stake in 2025-26. GM Don Waddell added a few players and kept the same core. There is a belief.

It’s now on the Blue Jackets to payoff that belief. If their play on the ice matches the urgency felt off the ice, they could be in for a good season.