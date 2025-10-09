Projected Lineups for Wild vs Blues – 10/09/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (0-0-0) at BLUES (0-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNMW
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matthew Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson
Liam Ohgren — Hunter Haight — Vinnie Hinostroza
Jacob Middleton — Brock Faber
Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon
Zack Bogosian — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Danila Yurov
Injured: Jonas Brodin (upper body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)
Status report
Brodin participated in the morning skate but will not play; the defenseman skated in full for the first time Wednesday and is day to day. … Haight will make his NHL debut. … Sturm and Zuccarello, each a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; Sturm will be out 6-8 weeks.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Pius Suter — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body)
Status report
Mailloux will make his St. Louis debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on July 1. … Sundqvist, a forward, is week to week and will miss at least the Blues’ first three games.
