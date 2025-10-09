Projected Lineups for Stars vs Jets – 10/09/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (0-0-0) at JETS (0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Colin Blackwell — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic, Adam Erne

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist — Jonathan Toews — Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip)

Status report

Toews will be making his Jets debut and playing his first game after missing the past two seasons while recovering from illness and injury. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said forward David Gustafsson would be placed on waivers Thursday.

