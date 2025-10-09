Projected Lineups for Stars vs Jets – 10/09/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (0-0-0) at JETS (0-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Colin Blackwell — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Alexander Petrovic, Adam Erne
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung)
Latest for THW:
- Dallas Stars’ Jersey History Ranked
- Best NHL Players by Age in 2025–26
- Dallas Stars 2025-26 Defense Preview
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist — Jonathan Toews — Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Colin Miller
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip)
Status report
Toews will be making his Jets debut and playing his first game after missing the past two seasons while recovering from illness and injury. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said forward David Gustafsson would be placed on waivers Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Connor’s Ask, Roslovic Pivots, and UFA News
- Mason Shaw Named Captain of Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Moose in Good Position to Be Competitive in 2025-26