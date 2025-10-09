Mason Shaw Named Captain of Manitoba Moose

Mason Shaw has been named the captain of the Manitoba Moose for the 2025-26 American Hockey League (AHL) season. He succeeds Dominic Toninato, who wore the C last season but departed in the offseason for the Chicago Blackhawks organization.



Last season, the now-26-year-old Shaw led the Moose in points with 37 (17 goals, 20 assists) in 72 games. The Albertan has 158 points (60 goals, 98 assists) in 269-career AHL games between the Moose and the Iowa Wild, and also has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 82-career NHL games.

Mason Shaw, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Defenceman and Flin Flon, Manitoba native Ashton Sautner and newcomer veteran forward Phil Di Giuseppe will serve as alternates.

The Moose are hoping for a complete turnaround in 2025-26, and seem in good position to execute one, after finishing last in their division and conference last season with a 25-41-3-3 record.

The Moose begin the 72-game AHL season on Oct. 10 when they host the Laval Rocket at Canada Life Centre.



