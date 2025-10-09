Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Avalanche – 10/09/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (0-0-0) at AVALANCHE (1-0-0)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Jack McBain — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Andrew Agozzino — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi
Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev
Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanacek
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
Utah is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with forward Carcone and defenseman DeSimone as the confirmed scratches. … Simashev will make his NHL debut.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Brent Burns
Sam Malinski — Josh Manson
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
The Avalanche are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.
