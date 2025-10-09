Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Avalanche – 10/09/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (0-0-0) at AVALANCHE (1-0-0)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Jack McBain — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Andrew Agozzino — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi

Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev

Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanacek

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Utah is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with forward Carcone and defenseman DeSimone as the confirmed scratches. … Simashev will make his NHL debut.

Latest for THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Brent Burns

Sam Malinski — Josh Manson

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

The Avalanche are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Latest for THW: