Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Kings – 10/07/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
AVALANCHE (0-0-0) at KINGS (0-0-0)
10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Sam Malinski — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Gavin Brindley
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)
Status report
Blackwood, a goalie, did not travel with the Avalanche and is week to week because of an injury sustained during the offseason.
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Joel Armia
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
Laferriere will play after sustaining an undisclosed injury in a preseason game at the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 2. … Burroughs, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Sunday after leaving a preseason game against Utah on Sept. 30.
