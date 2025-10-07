Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Kings – 10/07/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

AVALANCHE (0-0-0) at KINGS (0-0-0)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sam Malinski — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Gavin Brindley

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)



Status report

Blackwood, a goalie, did not travel with the Avalanche and is week to week because of an injury sustained during the offseason.

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Joel Armia

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

Laferriere will play after sustaining an undisclosed injury in a preseason game at the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 2. … Burroughs, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Sunday after leaving a preseason game against Utah on Sept. 30.

