Maple Leafs Roster Shuffle: Cap Tricks, Call-Ups, and Goalie Gambles

Things are happening quickly with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The roster looks almost set, but under the surface, there’s a chess game going on — salary cap gymnastics, paper transactions, and clever timing around long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

We think Maple Leafs fans sometimes miss how tight the margins are. It’s not just about who plays well; it’s about who fits under the cap on any given day. Case in point: the Easton Cowan situation, where a $2,500 salary difference may have determined who starts the season with the big club.

That kind of micro-move says a lot about where the Maple Leafs are right now. They’re balancing development, depth, and dollars to the penny — and doing it while breaking in a new coach and fresh roster pieces.

Maple Leafs’ Easton Cowan Is Involved in a Paper Shuffle

On paper, Cowan’s been sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. In reality, that might only last a few days. PuckPedia pointed out that the Maple Leafs kept Jacob Quillan on the roster briefly because his slightly higher salary helped them get closer to the cap before placing Marshall Rifai on LTIR. Once that happens, Cowan could be recalled almost immediately.

It’s the sort of cap maneuver that’s easy to miss but critical to maximizing space. The Maple Leafs are experts at this by now — always nudging right up to the line without crossing it.

We think Cowan will start his professional career with the Marlies, and that’s fine. He’s shown enough to suggest he’ll be back. Head coach Craig Berube likes his spark and mentioned pairing chemistry — Cowan and Scott Laughton looked good together before Laughton’s injury. When Laughton returns, don’t be surprised if they’re reunited.

Cayden Primeau’s Arrival and James Reimer’s Exit

The Maple Leafs made waves again by claiming Cayden Primeau off waivers and terminating James Reimer’s professional tryout contract (PTO). Reimer’s return was short-lived, but his presence clearly served a purpose — veteran insurance during camp.

Cayden Primeau, when he was with the Montreal Canadiens.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Primeau, meanwhile, is a bit of a question mark. Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2017, he’s spent most of his career trying to find his NHL footing, logging 55 NHL games and 174 in the AHL. The Maple Leafs likely see him as temporary depth while Joseph Woll heals.

Dennis Hildeby, who was sent to the Marlies, still projects as the organization’s No. 1 AHL goalie. He’ll play a ton, which might be better for his development than sitting behind Anthony Stolarz. Primeau may be a short-term backup, but Hildeby remains the long-term bet.

Waivers and the Marlies’ New Look

Every player the Maple Leafs placed on waivers cleared — including defenseman Henry Thrun. With Toronto’s depth on the blue line, Thrun will need a few injuries or a standout AHL run to get another NHL shot. It’s a tough break for a player with 115 NHL games and just 18 in the AHL, but that’s how deep the Maple Leafs’ defence has become.

We’re expecting a much different Marlies roster this season. Between Cowan, Hildeby, Thrun, and a handful of others, this is shaping up to be one of the most competitive AHL teams in years — a proving ground for whoever’s next in line.

A Final Thought About the Maple Leafs

From the outside, it might appear to be routine paperwork. But inside the Maple Leafs’ front office, every move counts. A $2,500 salary difference, a temporary waiver claim, or a well-timed LTIR placement can shift the whole balance.

It’s the hidden side of team-building — not as glamorous as a goal highlight, but just as vital to what happens on the ice.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]