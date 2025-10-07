Oilers Need Strong Start to 2025-26 Season

The Edmonton Oilers look brand-new heading into the 2025-26 season and are poised to make another deep playoff run. However, it is crucial that they begin the campaign on the right foot.

The Oilers have been known to stumble out of the gate. In 2023-24, they started 5-12-1, and in 2024-25, they started 2-5-0. Coming off back-to-back heartbreakers in the Stanley Cup Final, a good start could make all the difference down the stretch.

Oilers Schedule Only Gets Tougher

The Oilers’ schedule this season is imbalanced. From October until roughly the start of November, there are a lot of winnable games that they need to take advantage of. After starting the season at home against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, they head East for an Eastern Conference road trip, where they have an on-paper advantage over teams like the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators. They also play the New York Rangers twice on this trip, whom they should be able to handle.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; -Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) defend against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

However, as we draw closer to Christmas, the schedule gets more complicated. November through January brings another road trip through the Eastern Conference, which includes the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Washington Capitals.

They also have matchups against Western Conference juggernauts like the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. Suffice it to say, taking those early winnable games is a must for Edmonton. Trying to turn things around later in the season, as they’ve done in years past, might not be possible in 2025-26.

Oilers Wins Equal Roster Flexibility

Jumping out to a winning record will allow everyone to take a deep breath, and management can start thinking about trade deadline moves much earlier than they normally would. They’ll know what they have and what they need to start making calls before anyone else.

A healthy record down the stretch could also mean some rest for their top players. If Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have played a full season until March – including the 2026 Winter Olympic Games – and maybe have a nagging injury, the coaching staff will have the freedom to give them time off if they need it. There are young players in the system who are always ready to prove themselves during a call-up.

Oilers Shift the Pressure

Winning games early will ultimately take some of the pressure off the team and allow the Oilers to play their game. It might also help fend off the critics of their recent contract signings.

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; The Edmonton Oilers look on from the bench in the final minutes of game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Jake Walman getting a new long-term extension and McDavid tacking two years onto his contract, the Oilers have put the pressure on management and themselves to make a run now. Early success at the right time from the right players should give the organization some breathing room. The Oilers open their regular season at home with the Flames in the first Battle of Alberta of 2025-26 on Oct. 8. The journey begins here.