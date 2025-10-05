Daws, Heinola Among 43 Placed on Waivers, Bussi Claimed – 10/05/25

On Oct. 5, 2025, there were 43 players placed on waivers as teams continue to cut players from their rosters ahead of the start of the season on Tuesday. NHL rosters must be submitted by 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 6.

The Carolina Hurricanes claimed goaltender Brandon Bussi from the Florida Panthers, and ll of the other players placed on waivers yesterday, Oct. 4, have cleared.

The Ottawa Senators have placed forwards Jan Jenik, Hayden Hodgson, Arthur Kaliyev, Olle Lycksell, defenseman Lassi Thomson, and goaltender Mads Sogaard on waivers. Jenik, Hodgson, and Thomson were likely destined for the American Hockey League (AHL), but Kaliyev and Lycksell had strong chances for a spot on the roster. Sogaard was a promising goaltending prospect, standing at 6-foot-7, who had dealt with lots of injuries. All players are expected to report to the AHL if they go unclaimed.

The Seattle Kraken have placed forward John Hayden on waivers. He has bounced between the AHL and NHL for the last number of seasons.

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Carl Grundstrom on waivers, just hours after acquiring him in a deal involving Ryan Ellis.

The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Max Jones on waivers. Jones has been a good depth forward option for the teams he has played for.

The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Sammy Blais and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers. Blais had a good preseason, but was the odd man out on the roster. Kahkonen was brought in as organizational depth behind Samuel Montembeault and Jakob Dobes.

The New Jersey Devils have placed forwards Mike Hardman, Jonathan Gruden, and Nathan Legare, as well as defenseman Calen Addison, and goaltender Nico Daws on waivers. Daws is a young goaltender who has shown plenty of promise in his career, but with Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen in the crease, he needed waivers to go to the AHL.

The Boston Bruins have placed Jonathan Aspirot, Matej Blumel, Alex Steeves, and goaltender Michael DiPietro on waivers. DiPietro has done very well in the AHL and is a goaltender who could get claimed by a team looking for more insurance.

Michael DiPietro Providence Bruins (Photo credit: The Providence Journal / Imagn)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Michael Pezzetta and defensemen Dakota Mermis, Matt Benning, and Henry Thrun on waivers.

The Winnipeg Jets have placed defenseman Ville Heinola and winger Walker Duehr on waivers.

The Hurricanes have placed goaltender Cayden Primeau on waivers after claiming Bussi from the Panthers.

The Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Josh Dunne on waivers.

The Colorado Avalanche have placed Jack Ahcan and Keaton Middleton on waivers, and both are expected to clear and report to the AHL.

The Detroit Red Wings have placed defensemen Justin Holl and Erik Gustafsson on waivers. Both carry a bigger cap hit than their performances indicate, and the Red Wings could use this as a way to clear up some cap space.

The Panthers have placed Jack Studnicka on waivers after signing with the club on July 1.

The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Tyler Pitlick and goaltender Cal Peterson on waivers, who were both brought in as organizational depth.

The St. Louis Blues have placed defenseman Hunter Skinner and goaltender Colton Ellis on waivers, who both have shown lots of promise in the organization.

The Vegas Golden Knights placed Jonas Rondbjerg on waivers to go to the AHL.

Finally, the Washington Capitals have placed goaltender Clay Stevenson and forward Ethen Frank on waivers. Stevenson has been catching a lot of attention around the league, and could be a candidate to be claimed.