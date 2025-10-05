Flyers Dump Ryan Ellis & Draft Pick to Sharks for Depth

Ryan Ellis, once a top-pairing defenseman, hasn’t played a hockey game since 2021 due to injury. On the books for a $6.25 million cap hit through 2026–27, there wasn’t much the Philadelphia Flyers could do other than eat the salary until it was up. But on Oct. 5, 2025, the San Jose Sharks swooped in. He, along with a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick, is headed to San Jose. In return, Philadelphia acquired forward Carl Grundström and defenseman Artem Guryev.

TRADE ALERT: We've acquired forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev from San Jose, in exchange for defenseman Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. https://t.co/dq6xJhopn4 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 5, 2025

The condition for the Sharks’ pick is that they will receive the better of the Flyers’ two sixth-round picks for the 2026 NHL Draft. Considering the team has finished dead-last in the standings in consecutive seasons, they’re okay with taking on Ellis’ cap hit.

The Flyers are taking on Grundström’s $1.8 million cap hit, however. But with their roster battles set in stone, he will likely serve in the American Hockey League (AHL). If that’s the case, he’ll only cost the team $0.65 million against the cap, barring a call-up. The 27-year-old forward appeared in 56 games with the Sharks last season and recorded nine points.

Guryev, meanwhile, played exclusively in the ECHL in 2024–25. Across 47 contests, the 22-year-old defender had five points, a minus-7 rating, and 26 penalty minutes. He was a fifth-round pick in 2021.