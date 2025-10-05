3 Young Blackhawks Bubble Players to Watch

The Chicago Blackhawks concluded their final exhibition game on Saturday night (Oct. 4), hosting the St. Louis Blues at the United Center. They had iced what will likely be their starting lineup the night before (a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild), so this was a contest mostly for the bubble players to make one final impression on the coaching staff. While some may think this was meaningless game, it certainly wasn’t for young players trying to make the team; even if it doesn’t happen right away. Said head coach Jeff Blashill at morning skate,

It’s not heavy on NHL guys, but I would say it’s still heavy on guys that want to be in the NHL as soon as Tuesday. So there’s still opportunities for guys to make impacts. As I’ve said before, we haven’t felt any need to make any final decisions until we have to, which we don’t have to until after tonight. So it’s another opportunity for guys to make an impact, to show kind of where they fit in. As I’ve said, this will be something that goes throughout the season. So I think that part of it is a real solid thing for us.

The below three players were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday (Oct. 5), but they are players that are likely be the first ones called up throughout the season. Let’s take a look at why this is the case, and what their trajectory might be moving forward.

Nolan Allan

Defenseman Nolan Allan made the team out of training camp last season. He played in 43 games, registering one goal and eight points before being re-assigned to the Rockford IceHogs at the end of February.

At the beginning of the preseason, the 22-year-old was playing mostly with Kevin Korchinski on his off-side (the right). But in the last two contests Blashill placed Allan on his natural side (the left) to give a better evaluation of Allan’s talents and contributions.

Against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 3, Allan played on the third defensive pairing alongside veteran Connor Murphy. He earned a secondary assist on a goal by Nick Foligno, as well as registering two hits in 15:50 minutes of ice time (1:18 of that on the penalty kill). Blashill said he liked this pairing of Allan and Murphy because they were both physical and hard to play against. Could this be a harbinger of things to come?

Allan played on the left side in the preseason finale on Oct. 4 as well, alongside Louis Crevier. In said game, he had one shot attempt and three hits in 20:19 minutes of ice time. Blashill credited him for “getting better” throughout camp.

Oliver Moore

Oliver Moore is a forward with a lot of speed that suited up for nine games last season after playing with the University of Minnesota. He contributed four assists in this time. In the preseason this year, he had his up and down moments. One highlight is this game-winning goal against the Blues on Sept. 27.

Preseason, schmeseason, whatever. This is one of the strangest go-ahead goals I've ever seen in the NHL:

There was a scrum going on behind Moore because of a hard hit by Colton Dach, but Moore didn’t hear any whistle and remained focused on his task to find the back of the net. When asked about Moore, Coach Blashill gave some interesting insight about the 20-year-old.

He works extremely hard. He definitely wants to do his very best every time he’s on the ice. He’s a kid who’s driven, he’s fast, obviously, and I think he’ll continue to improve. Also knowing when to slow down. When you’re a guy who’s kind of made your way by working and doing that, sometimes you can get going so fast with the puck, especially where you just sometimes have to slow down with it a notch, take that second to make the right play. But that’s a balance there. Usually everybody’s best attributes are also a weakness to some level, and he just has to learn that balance.

That’s interesting about everyone’s best attributes also being their weakness in some ways. To become the best that he can be, Moore will need to learn how to harness his speed and use it to his advantage.

Ryan Greene

Finally, we get to forward Ryan Greene. The 21-year-old signed an entry-level contract with the Blackhawks this past April, and was able to play in two games last season after his Boston University lost to Western Michigan in the NCAA championship.

Greene is known more for his two-way game, which he worked to showcase throughout training camp. He can also be a contributor on the penalty kill. Plus, he has a penchant for winning faceoffs. In five preseason games Greene has won 39-of-74 faceoffs for a 53% success rate. That’s pretty impressive for a young center. Said Blashill on Greene,

He’s a cerebral player, but he has to make sure he’s skating into battles. If he skates into battles I think he’s really strong on his skates and can win puck battles. But if you don’t skate to the battles, you’re either one, not getting to the puck battle, or two, you’re reaching for the puck. So that to me is the number one thing. He’s gotta have the puck in order to be a good hockey player.

Greene says he prides himself on his two-way game, and he mentioned puck battles and being more physical as things he’s working on. He will now be perfecting those skills as a member of the IceHogs.

Despite being assigned to Rockford, these three players are all very talented and have bright futures ahead of them. Besides, going to Rockford is not a bad thing. Case in point; Frank Nazar spent time with the IceHogs last season, and now he’s one of the stars of the team. He himself talked about how it was a very beneficial part of his development.

I have no doubt these three players will be called up to the big club at some point throughout the season. Blashill said of all the young players in training camp that they should look at their progression as a marathon, not a sprint.