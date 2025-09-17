4 Blackhawks Storylines to Follow Heading Into Training Camp

Training camp ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2025-26 season is finally upon us! Player medicals were on Wednesday, Sept. 17, and official practices start on Thursday, Sept. 18. Despite finishing the 2024-25 campaign 31st in the league, there is an underlying sense of excitement in Chicago. The Blackhawks have been in rebuild mode for quite some time now. But they’re finally starting to see some of the fruits of their labor.

Franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard has been putting in the work and is primed for a breakout third season with the club. Meanwhile, general manager Kyle Davidson has locked up other key players to be core members, such as defenseman Alex Vlasic, forward Frank Nazar and goaltender Spencer Knight. The youth movement is here, and the kids seem committed to taking that next step towards contention!

That said, let’s discuss four big storylines headed into training camp.

Which Young Forwards Will Make the Team?

Despite the infusion of youth, there are still a number of veteran forwards on short-term contracts with the Blackhawks. They might not be the future, but they’re currently with the team. Their job is to usher in the future generation by setting the right examples and showing the kids how to be professionals. A heavy veteran presence is especially true with the forward group.

The Veterans

37-year-old Nick Foligno is currently serving as the Blackhawks’ captain. Teuvo Teravainen just turned 31 on Sept. 11. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Andre Burakovsky, Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, and Sam Lafferty are all 30 years old. Ryan Donato isn’t far behind at 29.

The Youngsters That Are Locks

That’s eight roster spots already taken up. On a team carrying 14 forwards, who will comprise the other six spots? Well, we know Bedard and Nazar are locks. 23-year-old Landon Slaggert has played in 49 games with the Blackhawks over the last two seasons. He’s also likely a lock as a bottom-six forward.

That leaves three open spots, and a plethora of youngsters competing for their place in the lineup. Obviously, it’s a good problem to have. This will raise the level of competition and push everyone to be at their best.

The Hopefuls

You would think 23-year-old Lukas Reichel would be in the lock category. But he hasn’t done much in his four seasons with the organization to earn that right. He worked with a skills coach over the summer, as I’m sure he’s feeling the pressure. This training camp will be VERY important for the German native, as younger players will be breathing down his neck. Can Reichel find his fit in the lineup? If not, he could find himself traded before the season even starts.

Oliver Moore is another strong candidate for one of the final spots on the team. He impressed in his nine-game stint with the Blackhawks at the end of last season, plus showcased his speed and smarts at the recent Tom Kurvers Prospect Tournament, including the overtime game-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues.

Other candidates include Colton Dach, who has all the tools to be an impactful power forward if he could just stay healthy. Could the hard-nosed Sam Savoie push for a depth spot after a successful first season with the Rockford IceHogs? 21-year-old Ryan Greene suited up for two contests with the Hawks at the end of the 2024-25 campaign after three seasons with Boston University. But he’s likely Rockford-bound. Same with Aidan Thompson, who played with the IceHogs on a professional tryout after signing an entry-level contract in April.

One final candidate who could make things interesting is 20-year-old Nick Lardis. Yes, the 71-goal scorer with the OHL Brantford Bulldogs last season. Like Moore, he had a strong prospect camp. He’ll be looking to take that momentum and impress the Blackhawk’s coaches.

Also remember, injuries could be a factor that could give someone an opportunity they might not otherwise be given. All these question marks should make for some intriguing storylines during training camp.

Who Will Be Bedard’s Linemates?

Keeping with the forwards, another big question is just exactly who the Blackhawks will pair with Bedard? Having complementary talent around the young superstar has been a problem since Day 1. Now entering his third season, I’m sure the organization wants to give him every opportunity to take that next step, and that includes having the right linemates.

Depth Chart & Deployment From Last Season

Bedard has found some decent success alongside Ryan Donato. While Donato seems like more of a depth player, he’s worked hard on his skating and explosiveness in the offseasons. Plus, the team didn’t have a whole lot of other options.

Donato is a smart, versatile and highly competitive player who took advantage of his deployment higher in the lineup, and on the power play, to capitalize with a team-leading 31 goals last season. Most depth charts have him penciled in as Bedard’s linemate, at least to start out.

Ilya Mikheyev also played on the top line with Bedard at times throughout the season and then at the end of the campaign. This makes sense in that the Russian forward is very responsible defensively. He also was a pleasant surprise offensively, contributing 20 goals (third on the team) last season.

A new addition to the team who also seems like an obvious choice to play alongside Bedard is Andre Burakovsky. The left winger brings tons of skill and experience to the fold, having won two Stanley Cups with the Washington Capitals and the Colorado Avalanche. Injuries affected his play over the last few seasons, but last year’s totals of 10 goals and 37 points (in 79 games) with the Seattle Kraken is encouraging. Burakovsky can play with skilled players, and he has some speed, which is an important identity word for the Blackhawks. He only averaged 14:25 minutes of ice time last season, so I’m sure he’s looking at this as an opportunity to play a bigger role.

Youngsters to Build With Bedard

While there are a few savvy veterans who could support Bedard, let’s remember they’re 29 and 30 and 30 years old, respectively. What about some young blood?! I’m sure Bedard is itching for a running mate that’s more his age; one he can build with for the long-term.

It appears the organization is high on Nazar being the second line center behind Bedard, so having the two on the same line might not come to fruition. Although, they will likely be on the top power play together, and I assume they’ll be deployed together at the end of tight games and during overtime.

Moore, if and when he makes the team, could possibly be an option with Bedard. Although he could also fit into the lineup as a center among the bottom-six. But his speed! If Moore can become consistent in generating plays and finishing, he could be a prime candidate to play with Bedard.

Reichel? Well, Reichel’s skillset does lend towards being in the top-six. But he and Bedard have never really hit it off as linemates. Dach? It’s a thought, albeit a little far-fetched. Lardis? Well, that could be goal-scoring galore! Hopefully for the Blackhawks and not the opponent! Plus, Bedard and Lardis are both of smaller stature. They’d have to have a bigger, more physical and more defensively responsible linemate to make it work.

Other Options

Two other veterans worth mentioning as Bedard’s linemates are Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen. But both of these players have developed more of a chemistry with Nazar, making for a formidable second line.

Let’s also remember there’s a new head coach this season in Jeff Blashill. Sure, Anders Sorensen is still there, and he will provide input of how things unfolded last year. But Blashill will certainly come with his own thoughts and ideas about how to best utilize and complement one of the best young weapons on the team.

How Will the Defense Pan Out?

Unlike with the forward group, there isn’t much of a veteran presence on the back end. The defensive corps is going to be young and green; there’s no doubt about it. But there’s definitely enough talent there for a strong defense to eventually emerge; albeit after some growing pains.

The “Veteran” Contingent

Connor Murphy (right shot) will be a dinosaur among spring chickens. The 32-year-old is now tasked with mentoring the young group solo, as Seth Jones is no longer with the team and Alec Martinez has retired. 24-year-old Vlasic (left shot) has the most experience behind Murphy, headed into just his third full season in the NHL. Calling Vlasic a veteran is a stretch, but that’s where we’re at when it comes to the group on the back end. We’ll get to another possible veteran option below.

Locks & Hopefuls Among the Youngsters

21-year-old Sam Rinzel (right shot) looked phenomenal in his nine-game stint last April, as well as the in recent Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. But is he up to the task of being the team’s No. 1 all-around defenseman right off the bat? All signs point to the answer being yes, but it’s still quite the tall task for someone with so little experience. Although, there’s really no one of his caliber behind him, so there’s really not much choice in the matter.

Speaking of which, the next right-shot defenseman in line is Artyom Levshunov, who was selected second overall in the 2024 Draft. He has plenty of skill and a super high ceiling. But he’s only 19 years old! He’s also very still inconsistent, and could likely use more seasoning with the IceHogs.

What of Kevin Korchinski? Well, the 21-year-old is the most talented left-shot, offensively-minded defensemen on the roster. I’m guessing the Blackhawks hope his 92 NHL games is enough for him to hold his own as an everyday D-man this season.

Other young depth defensemen in the mix include Nolan Allan (left-shot), Ethan Del Mastro (left shot) and Louis Crevier (right shot).

Final Unknowns on Defense

Then there’s the drama of Wyatt Kaiser (left shot), who hasn’t signed a contract extension yet with the Blackhawks. Why is this taking so long?! Apparently, the two parties can’t come to terms on an agreement. And the newest wrinkle is left-shot Matt Grzelcyk has been signed to a professional tryout (PTO). Grzelcyk is 31 years old and tallied a goal and 39! assists last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Why would the Blackhawks bring in Grzelcyk, you ask?! He’s just taking a spot from one of the kids! Well, a couple (or more) of said kids might benefit from more time developing in the AHL. So, Grzelcyk provides some insurance for the organization. Remember, he doesn’t have a contract with the Hawks just yet. But if he fits in well at camp, and some of the other blueliners aren’t ready, Grzelcyk could be another experienced veteran on the back end. Besides, better to have him sit as a seventh defenseman, or when someone else might be ready to take that next step.

That’s 10 blueliners for seven spots. Who makes the final cut will definitely be something to keep an eye on at camp.

Not only is there a ton of youth on a rebuilding roster, but there’s a brand new coach this season as well. Blashill certainly isn’t new to coaching, but his former head coaching experience with the then-rebuilding Detroit Red Wings wasn’t very successful. The good news is the 51-year-old most recently worked for three seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning under head coach Jon Cooper, one of the best in the business.

He also added new assistant coaches Mike Vellucci, who will oversee the forwards and the power play, and Michael Peca, who will be in charge of the forwards and the penalty kill. Sorensen will provide some transition for the new coaching staff, as well as manage the defense. Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite remains as well.

Either way, Blashill has a daunting task ahead of him. The hope is the Blackhawks have more of the right pieces in place than the Red Wings did, but Blashill has to push the right buttons. It will be important for him and the new assistant coaches to earn the trust and respect of the players early on. They’ll be implementing new thoughts and new systems, and it will be key that they communicate well and build strong relationships.

Most of the team has been together for some time now, building with each other. Whereas Blashill is new and unknown. A fresh start could actually be a good thing, but it has to be executed correctly. Blashill and his staff will need to get off on the right foot from the get-go, so the Blackhawks can take positive steps forward, instead of regressing. After all, since Joel Quenneville left in 2019, the organization has been through four other head coaches. For the sake of progression in the right direction, the idea is for this one will stick. First impressions are awfully important, and it needs to start from Day 1.

It’s been a long road for the Blackhawks and their fans to get to this point. But hopefully this season there will some light at the end of the tunnel. A young core, a handful of shrewd veterans and a new coaching staff are looking to make big strides in the right direction, and to turn the corner on this rebuild.

It’s an exciting time to be a Blackhawks fan, and it all starts with addressing the above questions during training camp.