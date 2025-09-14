Predicting Connor Bedard’s Next Contract With the Chicago Blackhawks

Every house needs a foundation. Every car needs a frame. Every book needs a binding. And every NHL rebuild needs a core around which the future can be built.

The Chicago Blackhawks have begun securing those core players with long-term contract extensions. Defenseman Alex Vlasic signed a six-year, $27.6 million contract in April 2024. Forward Frank Nazar signed a seven-year, $46.13 million contract in August. On Saturday (Sept. 13), goaltender Spencer Knight inked a three-year extension worth $17.49 million.

A defenseman, a forward, and a goaltender—that’s the making of a core. Alongside them, a flurry of entry-level contracts for players like Sam Rinzel and Anton Frondell reinforces the core and positions general manager Kyle Davidson to solidify those extensions in a few years.

Davidson’s handiwork has been timely and efficient. But it begs the question: What will Connor Bedard’s next contract look like? After all, he’s the lynchpin.

There’s no concern that Bedard will sign with the Blackhawks. However, given the deals signed by Nazar, Vlasic, and Knight—and the current salary landscape in the NHL—predicting the number Bedard earns becomes much more intriguing.

In the end, it will be a balancing act between staying within the team trend and earning as much as Bedard can, given his superstar potential.

What Recent Blackhawks’ Signings Tell Us

Vlasic, Nazar and Knight’s contracts provide insight into the first factor of Bedard’s contract equation. Davidson locked in these three core players at a low cap hit: Vlasic at $4.6 million, Nazar at $6.59 million, and Knight at $5.83 million. Those numbers leave plenty of space for Davidson to sign players like Bedard and potential free agents.

Davidson could sign these three players at lower average annual values (AAV) because each had a relatively small amount of NHL experience. Vlasic had played 97 games, Nazar 56, and Knight 95. The extensions provided them security and a well-earned raise, while Davidson takes on the (seemingly slight) risk that they won’t develop into the players he thinks they’ll be.

That’s called a win-win.

Bedard and Nazar are two pillars up front that the Blackhawks will rely on to win for years to come. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Perhaps more importantly for Davidson, these signings establish a precedent that he won’t overpay relatively unproven, up-and-coming players. Not only will this leave him cap space (as mentioned above), but it will also cultivate a culture where buy-in to team success trumps individual cash outs. Think of how no player on the Florida Panthers will make more than captain Aleksander Barkov’s $10 million AAV, even though he’s certainly worth more on the open market.

The expectations have been set in Chicago. Even veterans like Ryan Donato, who signed a four-year, $16 million contract this summer, fall in line. Bedard, though, will surpass everyone, but how much the “rules” apply to him remains to be seen.

What Bedard Is Worth

Bedard varies from Nazar and company in three crucial ways: he has more experience, he’s had more success, and he’s the face of the franchise.

Those three variables will make it more difficult for Davidson to sell the same pitch to Bedard as he did to the others. Now, Davidson isn’t naive enough to believe Bedard is in the same category. But what will the “Bedard” category look like given Davidson’s expectations, Bedard’s success, and the rising salary cap?

Bedsy highlights, anyone? 😏



Here are our favorite moments of Connor Bedard doing Connor Bedard things from the 2024-25 season ‼️ pic.twitter.com/AsCjkXgl5I — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) April 21, 2025

We can work through those three backwards. Bedard’s new deal will begin during the 2026-27 season, and the salary cap will be $104 million. And we know it will be $113.5 million for the 2027-28 season. Who knows the numbers it will reach after that?

The increases alone will provide him leverage for more money. We’ve already seen the effects the rise has had on contract negotiations. Minnesota Wild stud Kirill Kaprizov turned down an eight-year, $128 million offer. Elliotte Friedman speculates Kaprizov rejected it because there might be an even larger offer swirling in the rumor winds.

Clearly, players and agents know they can demand more money.

Next, Bedard’s 128 points in 150 games place him in an elite echelon beyond current Blackhawks. Add the minimum 70-plus points he will tally this season, and we’re discussing a player with more than 200 points through his first three seasons. In the past decade, only Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews have achieved that feat. Even Nathan MacKinnon fell short.

McDavid signed an eight-year, $100 million contract in 2017. Matthews signed a five-year, $58.19 million contract in 2019. Both AAVs were north of $10 million.

Bedard’s performance to date, at the very least, demands consideration of that number. You may not place him in the same category as either McDavid or Matthews, but the numbers don’t lie. The market gives the player leverage (point and case: Kaprizov).

Will Davidson go that high? He likes the team-friendly deals that hopefully look even friendlier in a few years.

With Bedard, $10 million a year could check those boxes.

There’s No Need to Worry

Bedard will sign with the Blackhawks. He said, “They know I want to be there; I know they want me.” An eight-year deal will most likely be the outcome. That will bring him to the age of 30, allowing him to sign at least one more large ticket before he retires.

The AAV will likely be higher than what many anticipate. $10 or $11 million isn’t unreasonable given Bedard’s success and where the salary cap is going. He’ll need to convince Davidson that, in a few years, that number will be a steal.

Final Prediction

Bedard will sign an eight-year, $84 million contract with an AAV of $10.5 million. That number would pay him what he’s worth; it will respect him as the cornerstone piece he is; and it will make Davidson happy to spend about 10% of the cap on his superstar.