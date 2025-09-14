Expectations for Penguins Goalies in 2025-26

From making bad decisions while playing the puck to allowing goals on the first shot of games, there’s no question that the Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltending has been questionable. As the season draws closer, we will soon get answers on the goaltending situation and who general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Dan Muse will go with.

On the first day of free agency, Dubas sorted out their logjam of goaltenders when he traded Alex Nedeljkovic to the San Jose Sharks for a 2028 third-round pick. With this move, there was an indication that one of the young netminders in the Penguins’ farm system would be a full-time NHL backup to Tristan Jarry. However, he was not done there, and the assumption that one of their youngsters would get a chance was ultimately shot down.

On July 13, the Penguins acquired Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks, sparking discussion of who the tandem would be. With the organization having so many goalies, each will have certain expectations of them. Some will be based on upping their trade value, while others will be expected to prove themselves further.

Tristan Jarry

Jarry has been a major talking point over the last few seasons, and not for any good reason. With the departure of Matt Murray, Jarry was given the chance to be the starter and run with it. He quickly learned the ropes of what it takes to be a starting goalie in the NHL, putting up solid numbers in his first two seasons as a starter. However, his game and numbers have declined season after season since then.

While the defense in front of him hasn’t been a ton of help, Jarry has had too many costly games to count over the last few seasons. Performances such as the one he had in Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs have forced most fans to lose hope in his ability to get this team back to being Stanley Cup contenders.

After a season that saw Jarry hit rock bottom, being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) not once, but twice, fans have little to no expectations for the 30-year-old. From the team and management, however, they will want to see him have a major bounce-back season. Working on the fundamentals of his game will be crucial for this to happen, even as a veteran in the NHL. With three seasons left on his contract, Jarry has very little time left to show he can still be a number one on any team.

Arturs Silovs

The assumption for the start of the season is that Jarry will be the starter and Silovs the backup. If things are to go the way they did last season with Jarry, this would be a major opportunity for Silovs.

Tristan Jarry, Joel Blomqvist, and Arturs Silovs (The Hockey Writers)

While Silovs is still adjusting to life as an NHL goalie, his play over the last couple of seasons has shown he’s taking the right steps to be an NHL-caliber goalie. During the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he was a big reason the Canucks eliminated the Nashville Predators. While he went 5-5 with a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA) and a .898 save percentage (SV%), his shining moment came in a 28-save series-clinching shutout over Nashville.

The hope in bringing Silovs in is to ultimately push Jarry while also serving as a reliable option. If he can also bring the consistency he showed with the Abbotsford Canucks through the regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs, it could prove to be a really good addition for the little amount they gave up.

Joel Blomqvist

Looking at Joel Blomqvist’s stats, his 4-9-1 record with a 3.81 GAA and .885 SV% tells a story, but not the entirety of it. Early last season, he looked solid and showcased the poise that everyone talks about with him. He came up with big saves when needed and earned praise in his first game of his second stint. Penguins team reporter Michelle Crechiolo reported Bryan Rust stating, “He was awesome, kept us in there. Made some big saves at some key times.”

Continuing to grow as a player will be what the Penguins want to see from Blomqvist. At 23 years old, he still has quite a bit of time ahead of him, but he will need to progress more should he be considered a long-term solution rather than just an AHL starter. While Jarry and Silovs are expected to form the NHL tandem to start the season, Blomqvist will be right on their heels, ready to step in if opportunity arises. His calm demeanor and ability to track pucks through traffic have already made him a standout at the AHL level, and the organization hopes that continued development will put him in a position to seize a bigger role down the line.

Sergei Murashov

Coming off an incredible first season in North America, there are high hopes for Sergei Murashov. He put incredible numbers in both the ECHL and the AHL. In 26 games with the Wheeling Nailers, he held a 17-7-1 record, posting a 2.40 GAA, .922 SV%, one shutout, and a 13-game winning streak. While that alone is impressive for a 20-year-old, doing the same thing with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (WBS) made it even more remarkable.

For young netminders, it’s never certain if they can perform the same at the next level. However, there was strong confidence from the Penguins’ organization that Murashov would be able to sustain a high level of play, and he proved them right. He went 12-3-0 with a 2.64 GAA, .913 SV%, and one shutout, but that wasn’t even the most impressive part. In a 3-2 overtime win over the Hershey Bears, Murashov set a new franchise record for most consecutive wins by a rookie with 10, a record previously set by Murray.

Though it’s unknown if Murashov will start in Wheeling or with WBS, the likelihood is that they will expect him to compete for the starting job in Wilkes-Barre. If that is to be the case, it will be a major opportunity to continue showcasing his talents against NHL prospects. So far, there have not been many weak spots, but they will be looking for him to improve on the fundamentals of his game.

As training camp is right around the corner, it will be interesting to see who rises to the occasion and who falters. Close eyes will be on the goaltending this season, as the performance of this group will not only shape the season, but ultimately the trajectory of their rebuild as a whole.