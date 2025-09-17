Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

On Wednesday afternoon, the Vancouver Canucks announced their training camp roster for the 2025-26 season. Camp kicks off in Penticton on Sept. 18 at 9 am at the South Okanagan Events Centre and will run through Sept. 21. The Canucks’ first preseason game will be on Sept. 21 in Seattle, where they will face the Kraken.

Canucks Training Camp Roster

Forwards (33)

Vilmer Alriksson, Nils Aman, Arshdeep Bains, Josh Bloom, Teddy Blueger, Brock Boeser, Gabriel Chiarot, Filip Chytil, Braeden Cootes, Jake DeBrusk, Kieren Dervin, Conor Garland, Nils Hoglander, Dino Kambeitz, Evander Kane, Linus Karlsson, Danila Klimovich, Vitali Kravtsov, Jackson Kunz, Joseph LaBate, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Mackenzie MacEachern, Ty Mueller, Drew O’Connor, Riley Patterson, Elias Pettersson, Aatu Raty, Anri Ravinskis, Max Sasson, Kiefer Sherwood, Chase Stillman, Cooper Walker, Chase Wouters

The most notable newcomer to Canucks camp is Evander Kane, who was acquired early in the offseason from the Edmonton Oilers for a fourth-round pick. It will be his first training camp in two years, since he was rehabbing an injury at the beginning of Oilers camp last year that cost him the entire regular season. Fans will also get to see three 2025 Draft picks in Cootes, Chiarot, and Dervin, and European free agent signing Anri Ravinskis. Chase Stillman, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Arturs Silovs, will also be one to watch as he tries to push his way into the bottom-six conversation.

Defencemen (19)

Parker Alcos, Joe Arntsen, Guillaume Brisebois, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek, Quinn Hughes, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Nikolai Knyzhov, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Jayden Lee, Victor Mancini, Tyler Myers, Sawyer Mynio, Elias Pettersson, Marcus Pettersson, Zack Sandhu, Jimmy Schuldt, Tom Willander, Jett Woo

The only newcomer on defence is Joseph, who signed as a free agent in the offseason. He split his time last season between the Penguins and St. Louis Blues and will be fighting with a few youngsters for the spot next to Derek Forbort or as the seventh defenceman. It will also be the first training camp for Marcus Pettersson and Victor Mancini, who were acquired before the trade deadline last season from the Penguins and New York Rangers, respectively.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks (Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Finally, fans will get the first glimpse of top prospect Tom Willander, who hasn’t been to a training camp due to being in the NCAA since he was drafted in 2023. He will also be fighting to make it onto the opening night roster, but he will have to have a standout camp and preseason to do so. He won’t be making it as a seventh defenceman, considering it would be better for his development to play top minutes in the American Hockey League (AHL), not as a healthy scratch in the press box.

Goaltenders (7)

Thatcher Demko, Aku Koskenvuo, Kevin Lankinen, Aleksei Medvedev, Jiri Patera, Nikita Tolopilo, Ty Young

The goaltending position this year won’t have any surprises, which is a good thing. Last year, the Canucks went into camp with Demko on the injured reserve list and only Silovs, Nikita Tolopilo and Jiri Patera behind him. It wasn’t until Sept. 21, 2024, that Lankinen was signed to shore up the crease and save the team from going into the season with a very unproven tandem of Silovs and Tolopilo/Patera. This year is totally different, with Demko and Lankinen healthy and ready to make a difference as one of the best 1A/1B duos since Roberto Luongo and Cory Schneider.

Apart from them, camp will also feature Medvedev, who was recently selected in the 2025 Draft, and Koskenvuo, who was one of the standouts of the short two-game Prospect Showcase in Seattle and Everett on the weekend.