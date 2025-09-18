Carolina Hurricanes Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

The wait is over; NHL training camps are here. More importantly, the 2025 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp is officially underway as the team started its testing and meetings on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Also, on-ice activities begin on Thursday, Sept. 18, after waiting for months to see the team back on the ice. On Wednesday afternoon, the Hurricanes announced their training camp roster and the groups the players will start in to begin camp. The Hurricanes enter camp with 48 players (22 skaters and three goalies for C1, 20 skaters and three goalies for C2). That said, what are the initial takeaways from looking at the groups as training camp officially gets underway?

Training Camp Is Here

Upon first glance, the main group (C1) is mainly the main NHL roster, along with the new additions of Olivier Kylington, Gavin Bayreuther, Cayden Primeau, and Mike Reilly. Furthermore, it seems that Tyson Jost will start training camp with the second group (C2) after some thought that he would begin with the main group. While Thursday is the first day of on-ice activities, anything can change between now and opening night on Oct. 9, against the New Jersey Devils. C1 kicks off the on-ice stuff at 9 a.m. Eastern, followed by C2 at 11 a.m. at Invisalign Arena (Note: all practices at Invisalign are open to the public).

This will be the first time fans get a look at Nikolaj Ehlers and K’Andre Miller on the ice with the Hurricanes since they were acquired during the first week of free agency. They were the biggest acquisitions of the offseason, and now fans, along with the media, get a glimpse of them in Hurricanes jerseys, finally skating with the team, after waiting since July. It will also be the first time that Alexander Nikishin will go through an NHL Training Camp after coming over to North America following his final season in Russia. One thing to keep an eye on is who he will be paired with. Could it be Jaccob Slavin? Maybe Jalen Chatfield? That is an early storyline to watch for the young Russian defenseman.

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho celebrates his goal with center Seth Jarvis against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Lenovo Center (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

One of the other storylines to keep an eye on in camp is what the Hurricanes will do at the second-line center position. As of now, it seems that Jesperi Kotkanemi will get initial looks for the Hurricanes at the spot. Will others be able to get some reps at camp? There is a chance, but don’t be surprised if Kotkaniemi gets the bulk of time as the team’s 2C. A player who could get some reps at 2C could be Logan Stankoven, who has played center in his NHL career, when he was with the Dallas Stars before being dealt to the Hurricanes on March 7. Either way, that will be a position battle to watch as training camp and the preseason roll along.

The Hurricanes do have Primeau on C1 with Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen to start camp. They acquired him in a sign-and-trade with the Montreal Canadiens back on July 1 for a 2026 seventh-round pick. There is a belief that Primeau will be the Hurricanes’ third goalie on the depth chart to start the upcoming season. After finishing with 22 wins last season with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League, it makes sense to have him with the main group to learn from the top goalie tandem. Primeau will wear No. 55 for the Hurricanes, the number his father, Keith, wore when he was the captain for the team before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. The guy that Primeau was traded for was Rod Brind’Amour, who is Cayden’s head coach at his first Hurricanes training camp. Full circle moment.

There will be tons of other storylines and players to watch out for at training camp for the Hurricanes. However, at least camp is finally here, and we’re now mere days away from the start of the preseason as the Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, Sept. 22, at the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. Eastern. As we’re 21 days away from the start of the 2025-26 season, it feels like hockey is officially back, even if it’s in a training camp and preseason capacity. There are on-ice activities, and the storylines begin to ramp up as each day passes. Then, before we know it, the season will be underway as teams will fight over 82 games to make the playoffs, and then the second season begins for the quest for the Stanley Cup.