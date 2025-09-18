Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Bear, Trade Target & More

With training camp opening up Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings have finally reached the 2025-26 season. Once again, the franchise has the opportunity to end the playoff drought and return to the postseason – a great story for the centennial season.

In the meantime, get caught up on the latest Red Wings news and rumors, including injury updates, a trade target, and more.

Edvinsson Out Until Regular Season

On Wednesday, general manager Steve Yzerman shared that defenseman Simon Edvinsson would miss training camp and the preseason due to a lower-body injury. He hopes to have the blueliner back for the start of the regular season.

Simon Edvinsson skating in a game with the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Obviously, it’s not great when one of your best defensemen has to miss time. The thought that he’ll return in time for the season opener is encouraging, though.

On the flip side, Edvinsson’s absence creates an opportunity for Detroit’s defensive depth. Heading into the season, it was unclear who would lock down the final spot in the Red Wings’ top four. Now, with Edvinsson out, there’s more ice time for Albert Johansson, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Erik Gustafsson, and others to make their case.

These players will have plenty of time to claim the role – Detroit has three days of training camp this weekend, followed by the annual Red vs. White game on Sunday, plus eight preseason games on the schedule. The season opens up October 9 versus Montreal.

Bear Ready for Training Camp

It came as a surprise last weekend when the Red Wings announced that 2025 first-round pick Carter Bear would not participate in the prospect games against the Dallas Stars. The forward had been recovering from a torn achilles, but was initially named to the showcase roster.

Yzerman put concerns to rest on Wednesday, though, when he stated that Bear would be ready for training camp and that the decision to hold him out of the two contests was precautionary.

“Carter is fully cleared to go,” Detroit’s GM noted. “The decision by our performance staff was to hold him out. He hasn’t really played games – he’s been practicing.”

“The staff’s thought was instead of throwing him right into a game in Dallas, the next step is here in training camp in more intense practice, some scrimmaging, Red vs. White game in Grand Rapids on Sunday, and then get him into preseason games, so he’s fine.”

While it’s unlikely Bear makes the Red Wings this season, it will be interesting to see how he responds to increased competition and live games during the preseason. The forward is expected to return to the Everett Silvertips of the WHL for the 2025-26 campaign.

Lukas Reichel a Potential Trade Target

Last week, Elliotte Friedman reported that Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel could be on the trade block.

“I think it’s understood that the Blackhawks are willing to make the move if they find a trade partner,” the NHL insider noted. “And I think [Reichel] understands it might be time, too. So I’ve just heard that as we go into camp, that’s just a name that’s out there.”

Lukas Reichel carrying the puck up ice with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

It just hasn’t worked out for Reichel in Chicago. They’ve moved him around the lineup and tried him at both center on the wing.

From a pros and cons standpoint, the talent is there. Reichel combines speed, skill, and offensive zone hockey IQ, and has shown to be a legitimate goal-scorer at lower levels of play.

On the other hand, the defensive side of his game needs work – retrieving the puck and playing physically. And that’s something he’s worked on over the offseason.

“For me, it’s more like the puck battles and picking up pucks off the wall,” Reichel told The Hockey Writers back in April. “I kind of like … the biggest thing is just picking up pucks and making the right play right after and get to a good position on the boards so I don’t get hit or pinched off and lose the puck.”

Reichel is entering the final year of his contract that has an AAV of $1.2 million. If the Blackhawks opt to move him, Reichel could be a good buy-low candidate for the Red Wings that could add more scoring talent to their bottom six. A mid-round draft pick should be sufficient in acquiring the forward at this point.

