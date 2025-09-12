Red Wings’ 3 Most Underrated Prospects Entering 2025-26

When you think of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pipeline, the organization’s recent first-round picks immediately come to mind. Axel Sandin Pellikka, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Nate Danielson, Sebastian Cossa, and Carter Bear will all have big roles on future Red Wings teams.

There’s also another tier of non-first rounders with plenty of fanfare, such as Dmitri Buchelnikov, Trey Augustine, and Amadeus Lombardi.

Detroit’s prospect depth doesn’t stop there, and that’s what I want to focus on today. There are three prospects that are flying under the radar who, in my opinion, are on their way to becoming NHL contributors.

Emmitt Finnie

C/LW – 20 years old – 2023 seventh-round pick

Emmitt Finnie has come a long way in two short years. He wrapped up his WHL career in 2024-25 with 84 points in 55 games for the Kamloops Blazers before joining the Grand Rapids Griffins for their last 10 contests. There, he registered five points and also suited up for all three playoff games. He’ll be in Grand Rapids full-time this season, playing mostly a bottom-six role. But don’t let that designation confuse you – Finnie has NHL potential.

Emmitt Finnie skating with the Grand Rapids Griffins. (Ross Bonander / Texas Stars)

The 6-foot-1 forward projects to be a bottom-six checker with some offense at the NHL level. His strong B-game will translate well – he has a high motor and plays with the tenacity needed to wear down opponents. He’ll likely serve as a penalty killer and, when you factor in his ability to play both center and on the wing, you start to see the makings of an NHLer. Think Darren Helm at 90 percent speed.

From what I’ve been told, the Red Wings organization is high on Finnie. He’s a prospect you’ll want to keep tabs on over the next couple years.

Anton Johansson

RD – 21 years old – 2022 fourth-round pick

Griffins coach Dan Watson summed up Anton Johansson’s game well after the young blueliner joined the team following the conclusion of his 2024-25 SHL season:

“His shot is a weapon, but I also think he can skate. He can join the rush a little bit more when he has those opportunities. But he is long, he’s got a good stick, he does have a little snarl to his game at times, which we need. So I think he’s going to be an all-around, 200-foot type defenseman that can provide offense, but also be great defensively, play against teams’ top lines at this level.” –Dan Watson (from ‘Red Wings prospects thoughts: Finnie, Johansson join Griffins with more on the way’ – The Athletic – 4/14/25

Like Finnie, Johansson’s play without the puck is noticeable – for the right reasons. He took on more and more responsibility with the Griffins as he got acclimated, ultimately landing on the first pair and finishing the AHL season with five points in 11 games. He’ll likely follow a similar path this year – skate in the SHL and then join Grand Rapids for their stretch run.

Overall, Johansson can certainly develop into a third-pairing defenseman that slots in behind Moritz Seider and Axel Sandin Pellikka. But if he continues to improve his own decision speed as the play around him speeds up, he could turn into something more than a depth blueliner.

Larry Keenan

LD – 20 years old – 2023 fourth-round pick

Even though he’s more of a project than Finnie and Johansson, Larry Keenan still has NHL potential, plus the skills and tools needed to make it happen. The defenseman just wrapped up his freshman campaign at UMass-Amherst under coach Greg Carvel, who leaned upon Keenan more consistently as the year went on.

“I think [Keenan] sums a lot up [in what I look for],” Carvel told the Massachusetts Daily Collegian. “He’s got size, he’s got great mobility, he can add to your offense, he plays with an edge. To me, he’s kind of like the whole package; really mobile, good puck skills.”

Keenan’s path to the NHL will be through his good positioning and hockey IQ – consistently being in the right place at the right time to make plays. His above-average mobility should allow him to continue doing this in faster-paced leagues after turning pro.

The talent, work ethic, and IQ are there to turn into a third-pairing NHL defenseman down the road. Plus, he has a good tutor in Carvel, who previously oversaw the development of Cale Makar, Mario Ferraro, Scott Morrow, and Ryan Ufko, to get him there.

Final Word

Detroit has several top-of-the-lineup prospects as a result of their rebuild. There are other lineup spots to fill, though. Finnie, Johansson, and Keenan all have the ability to become depth contributors.

If you look at draft history, 21.8 percent of fourth-round picks (i.e. Keenan and Johansson) go on to skate in 100-plus NHL games. Only 10.9 percent of seventh rounders (i.e. Finnie) reach that milestone. Those are low probabilities. But based on how these prospects are trending, it’s not farfetched to think that Detroit could hit on all three selections when it’s all said and done.