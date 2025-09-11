Sabres Sign Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to 1-Year Contract

On Thursday (Sept. 11), the Buffalo Sabres announced they had signed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to a 1-year contract, with an $825,000 cap hit.

Last season, Georgiev split time between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks and was involved in a trade that sent Mackenzie Blackwood to the Avalanche. Between the two teams, Georgiev posted a 3.71 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .875 save percentage (SV%), winning just 15 games out of the 49 he played in. Throughout his career, he has posted a 2.99 GAA and a .903 SV% through 303 games, winning 151 of them and posting 15 shutouts.

Georgiev joins a struggling Sabres team, where he will look to beat out one of Ukko-Pekka Luukonen or Alex Lyon for a spot on their NHL roster. In the case of any injuries during the season, Georgiev at least provides some extra organizational depth.

With plenty of cap space available to them both now and at the 2026 Trade Deadline, with some money being accrued until then, Georgiev could prove himself worthy to a contending team if the Sabres continue to struggle, or he could bounce back from a rough campaign and prove he belongs at the NHL level again.

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There were rumblings that Georgiev was going to sign a PTO somewhere in the NHL before training camp got underway, but he held out long enough and has earned a guaranteed contract with the Sabres.

