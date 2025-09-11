Oilers May Extend 2 Notable Skaters to Multi-Year Deals

The Edmonton Oilers may be handing out extensions to a couple of notable skaters. On Oilers NOW, insider Bob Stauffer said that winger Vasily Podkolzin could be getting a three-year deal, and defenceman Jake Walman could be getting six.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Podkolzin played just under half of his 5-on-5 ice time next to superstar Leon Draisaitl last season. Traded from the Vancouver Canucks in the 2024 offseason, the Russian winger has emerged as a viable top-six option. His eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in 82 games are just okay on paper, but head coach Kris Knoblauch was clearly a fan of the youngster’s gritty style of play.

At the right dollar amount, a Podkolzin extension could have a lot of benefits for the Oilers. He can play up and down the lineup.

Moving over to Walman, he was in the midst of a breakout with the San Jose Sharks in 2024–25 before being traded to the Oilers. Across 65 games, the 29-year-old defenceman recorded seven goals and 33 assists for 40 points. In the playoffs, he added 10 points in a 22-game run that ended in a Stanley Cup Final defeat.

A top-four puck-mover, letting go of Walman would be a hard pill to swallow. A six-year deal probably wouldn’t age flawlessly, but it ensures the Oilers are getting the rest of his prime. Losing him for nothing could be detrimental to their championship hopes.

The NHL’s salary cap is projected to reach $104 million in 2026–27. With an $8.5 million boost on today’s ceiling, the Oilers should have enough money to make these moves. However, if Connor McDavid gets a big raise, money could be tight.