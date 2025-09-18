4 Maple Leafs Storylines After Training Camp Roster Announcement

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently released their 2025-26 training camp roster, signalling the unofficial start to the season with the preseason on the horizon. The list consists of 44 forwards, 23 defensemen and six goaltenders have been invited for a chance to crack the pro roster and suit up for opening night against the Montreal Canadiens.

There are a lot of stories coming into camp, whether it’s Auston Matthews’ health or the roster spots as very few are up for grabs, especially when you look at the veterans that still remain. While that’ll be the main focal point, there are plenty of other things to keep on eye with some of the players on this camp roster. Here are some things and names to keep an eye on.

Rielly Motivated Heading In

The Maple Leafs’ top and longest serving defenseman, Morgan Reilly had his highs and lows over the last few seasons. There were times where he is on top of things, but he was inconsistent as the defensive deficiencies in his game was evident. However, this season is a new chapter and a chance to start fresh for Rielly. Based on early impressions and being six-pounds lighter, that could be the case.

Morgan Rielly and Brandon Carlo of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Newcomer Nicolas Roy took note that Rielly has been buzzing at informal skates which could be a good sign that he’s itching to elevate his play and title on the backend. The Maple Leafs don’t have a high-end, elite level defenseman to produce offense, but he has always been sort of middle of the pack in terms of production and impact. He has been around 40- 60 point marks over the last few seasons which is ideal production from him. However, he hasn’t hit double digit goals since 2021-22 and the Maple Leafs could use some more shots from the point.

Rielly has hit the 60-point mark twice in his career but has since fluctuated as he has also had a revolving door of defensive partners. A full season with defensive-minded players in Brandon Carlo could help him be more involved in the play. While the pair did get hemmed in their zone at five-on-five, the pair had a 60% goals for percentage and a 59.21 high danger chances for percentage.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Announced

If the new energetic Rielly continues to stand out, he could see his production rise up and be more dominant on the back end. Seeing as he’s this ready to go, he could lead the blue line in a big way.

Top RW Spot Will Get Attention

With Mitch Marner out and a hole to fill on the right side on the top line, there has been plenty of discussion as to who could fill that void. With camp opening up, head coach Craig Berube shed some light on what we all thought he could utilize in Matias Maccelli and Max Domi.

“I look at Domi and Maccelli.”



Craig Berube on who he thinks will play with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the top line. pic.twitter.com/fMiKBUkJLz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 17, 2025

Berube stated that he’s looking at someone who can make plays on the top line and that’s exactly what Maccelli and Domi can do as crafty and hard-working playmakers. If the chemistry with either player is there then that’s a great start. Maccelli has the speed and vision that it could work. He’ s looking for a bounce back after an 18-point season, a lower total considering he put up 57 and 49 the previous two seasons respectively.

Domi can provide the same pace and skill, however the lack of a shot has been a problem since joining the Maple Leafs. He can also provide the edge and snarl to go along with that skill. In addition, he has shown to play well with Auston Matthews as he looked comfortable in the playoffs against the Boston Bruins when they needed someone to step up.

Maccelli could have the early edge as Domi is day-to-day to start camp. It’s not going to be at an elite level like Marner’s production, but if Maccelli can get the job done and at a fraction of the production, then that’ll be an ideal and promising outcome.

Cowan’s Chances Could Shake Things Up

With an already crowded bottom-six that consists of a number of veteran players, all eyes are going to be on Easton Cowan as he looks to push the envelope and shake things by cracking the roster. Calle Jarnkork, David Kampf, Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton projecting to fill most of those spots and even Nicholas Robertson and Bobby McMann looking to keep theirs.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Though, that’s not guaranteed for them as someone like Cowan has a lot to prove after another impressive season in the Ontario Hockey League, winning the league championship and taking home the Memorial Cup and most valuable player honours. Cowan is definitely feeling confident heading into his third training camp. As he looks to make a statement, the fact that he’s bigger and added more speed to his game could be the extra motivation this time around.

If he has a strong showing during the preseason, he could push someone like Robertson or even a veteran down as he has the competitive drive to make him successful. If the production isn’t there, as long as he’s playing his game and executing well that could be enough to keep him as the points will come. Staying with the team could shake things up and players could be moved out as a result.

Potential Call-Ups From Marlies

Even if Cowan doesn’t make the team, there’s always the possibility that he could be one of the first call-ups if he performs well with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League. However, there could be a few more options with Luke Haymes, Ryan Kirwan and Jacob Quillan as all three stood out at the recent Prospect Showdown.

Luke Haymes, Dartmouth College (Photo credit: Dartmouth Men’s Hockey Twitter/X)

Haymes and Kirwan had multi-point games against the Ottawa Senators and Canadiens and Quillan displayed great speed, drive and a two-way presence. Quillan already has been called up once last season and could very well be a player that can serve a placeholder in the bottom-six. However, Haymes and Kirwan have a bit more offensive upside with the power they have in their shots.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Forward Logjam: Who Stays, Who Goes?

Haymes has the potential to be a surprise name to watch in camp given the high compete level, intensity and skill to attack the middle. When Kirwan generates speed, he’s tough to contain and he has good leverage when getting around defenders and shielding the puck to attack the net. He has a powerful shot and could be another name to watch with his size and power.

As the Maple Leafs look to kick off their season, there will definitely be more coming out in regards to standouts as camp rolls on. For now, it’ll be interesting to see how things unfold as we get closer to the start of the season.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.