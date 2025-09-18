3 Bruins Storylines to Watch for as Training Camp Begins

The 2025-26 NHL season is officially taking place. Wednesday was the first official day, and the time has come for them to hit the ice. This is a different camp than in previous years. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered, and that’s where the storylines entering training camp come into play. Once the team hits the ice and head coach Marco Sturm puts things in order, it will come to fruition. But here are the biggest storylines entering camp for fans to follow along with.

Bruins Storylines Entering Training Camp

Who Will Take the Third Line Right Winger Spot?

When general manager Don Sweeney addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon, there was something he said that caught my attention. When it comes to this training camp, one of the biggest words will be opportunity. Younger players will have the opportunity to come into camp and earn a spot. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but based on his tone of voice, it sounded like he knows what’s in front of him with this team.

Related: Bruins’ 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Announced

There are numerous younger players that are coming into camp this season eyeing the big roster. This was a Bruins offense that ranked 27th in goals scored and averaged 2.68 goals per game last season. That’s less than ideal. But there are players that can elevate the offense and the goal scoring.

Who will occupy the third-line right winger spot? Per Daily Faceoff line projections, Matej Blumel is slated to be in that spot. With how poor the goal scoring was, he’s a guy who can come in and inject scoring into the fold. Blumel led the American Hockey League with 39 goals, so that would be a massive boost for depth scoring in the lineup. But he isn’t alone.

The fan base and organization are waiting to see if Fabian Lysell can take the spot. Lysell is a player with tremendous skill and speed, but has yet to crack the roster. Is this the year he takes that spot? He could slot in as a third-line winger or even jump to the second line.

The Bruins have options, and it’s going to be a great position battle entering camp. There is another position that will be a storyline, and it lies with the center position.

Is Matthew Poitras Going to Be Part of the Fold?

The Bruins took a page out of the Red Sox playbook and have a logjam. For the Red Sox, it is their outfield, and for the Bruins, it’s their center position. When you break it down, it is a good problem to have. But at the end of the day, there are only four centers in the lineup and truthfully, only one spot available. Who plays third-line center?

Elias Lindholm will anchor the top line, and that is the proper spot to place him. The chemistry he, Morgan Geekie, and David Pastrnak developed to finish the season was huge. It was a glimpse of what to expect going into the 2025-26 season. While it was a disappointing first season in Boston for Lindholm, he finished with 16 points in the final two months of the season. Casey Mittelstadt will center the second line, and having better linemates should help elevate his game. So, can Matthew Poitras take the third-line center job?

Matt Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The entire reason former head coach Jim Montgomery sent Poitras down to Providence on Nov. 12, 2024, was to work on his overall game so he could make a bigger impact.

“More of an impact in the game. Making more plays, understanding our structure,” he said.

Well, Poitras became a point per game player down in Providence for the 2024-25 season, having 41 points in 40 games. While he was disappointed about being sent down, his attitude and how he carried himself were what made for a special season. He put in the work, improving on his board play and using his shot to his advantage. He’s now more confident as a player and is someone that should take that third line spot.

There is also Fraser Minten in the fold as well, but it’s time for Poitras to seize the opportunity for himself and translate that success into a roster spot.

Who Will Back Up Jeremy Swayman?

This will be one of the bigger position battles on the roster, as it pertains to one of the most important positions on the ice. For years, the Bruins have always had certainty with their goal crease. Whether it was who was backing up Tuukka Rask, or simply rolling with the tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. Now, there is a position battle and one that’s opened up for competition.

The Bruins have Joonas Korpisalo and Michael DiPietro in the mix. They aren’t ruling out DiPietro for the spot, especially after they just gave him a new two-year deal. It’s a one-way contract, so the opportunity to take the role is in line. DiPietro had a good season in Providence, showing he’s ready for the NHL. Korpisalo wants to see more time in the crease, which is understandable. However, Swayman will shoulder a large workload, so playing more than 20-25 games may not be in the cards.

The veteran goalie or the young goalie. This will be a fun battle to watch in camp and exhibition games.

Plenty of Battles

There are a lot of storylines to follow for this training camp. Where guys slot in and what combinations will be formed will be something to monitor. There will be a lot of position battles and jobs that younger players can seize. It’s now all up to them.