Penguins 2025-26 Player Previews: Arturs Silovs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lacked a true number one goaltender they can consistently rely on since Marc-Andre Fleury left the organization after being selected in the 2017 Expansion Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. The hope over the last few seasons has been that Tristan Jarry could be that netminder, but he has not been able to live up to the billing 100%. General manager (GM) Kyle Dubas has worked to bring in a mix of veteran and young goaltenders into the organization since taking over the reins before the 2023-24 season. One of these goaltenders is newcomer Arturs Silovs.

Get to Know Arturs Silovs

Age: 24 years old

Acquired: Traded to the Penguins on July 13, 2025, from the Vancouver Canucks for Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick

Draft: 2019 sixth-round pick (156th overall)

Contract Status: Entering second season of a two-year, $1.7 million ($850,000 annual average value) contract signed in 2024 with the Canucks

2024-25 stats: Abbotsford Canucks (American Hockey League): 21 games played, 14-5-2 record, 2.41 goals-against average (GAA), .908 save percentage (SV%); Vancouver Canucks (NHL): 10 games played, 2-6-1 record, 3.65 GAA, .861 SV%

Career NHL stats: 18 games played, 8-8-2 record, 3.13 GAA, .880 SV%

One of the handful of newcomers to the Penguins’ roster this season, Silovs, comes to the organization after a superb AHL playoffs for the Vancouver Canucks’ affiliate. Silovs led the Abbotsford Canucks to the Calder Cup while earning Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors in the process. Silovs has seen NHL action over the past few seasons but has not been able to truly find his footing at the top level of professional hockey. He has shown flashes of being capable of being an every-night starter after being thrown into the fire two seasons ago in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He helped the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators in the first round and looked solid in the series.

Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

But this last season, he did seem to struggle to find his game, having issues with long-range shots and just not seeming to find the confidence and consistency. He ended up being sent down to Abbotsford due to a bit of a logjam at the goaltender position and his play not being exactly what the organization or he had hoped for. Once he got to Abbotsford, though, Silovs’ game took off. He looked like one of the league’s best netminders all season, and that play continued into the playoffs, where he went 16-7 with five shutouts in the process. He was sent to the Penguins earlier this offseason due to the long-term perception that he would more likely be a depth option for the Canucks at the goaltender position, and the Penguins, at this time, give him a shot at becoming, at worst, a backup for the team.

2025-26 Outlook

With the goaltender position for the Penguins seeming to be a big question mark heading into the season, Silovs should have every opportunity to gain at least a backup spot within the NHL lineup. If he can build off the strong showing he had last season at the AHL level and turn it into a strong camp and preseason, there could be a chance that he ends up being the starter for the organization at some point this season.

Those thoughts and opportunities could be multiplied and heightened if Tristan Jarry is named the number one goaltender to start the season and again struggles to find his game and consistency. If Silovs gets ample playing time, I believe there is a strong chance that he will not relinquish the starting role once he is given it and should prove that he is ready to be a long-term answer in the net at the NHL level for the Penguins.