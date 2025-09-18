Rangers News & Rumors: Sullivan Excited, New Captain, Messier, Panarin

As the New York Rangers hope to have a better season then what they had in the 2024-25 season, trade rumors, speculation, and news has begun to come out every day, and recently, some new things have come out surrounding the Rangers.

Related: J.T. Miller: Problem for the Canucks, Solution for the Rangers?

In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we look at some comments from new head coach Mike Sullivan, as well as who is the newest captain of the Rangers, how Mark Messier is involved with the team again, and some speculation surrounding forward Artemi Panarin.

Sullivan Excited for 2025-26 Season

New head coach Mike Sullivan claims he is excited for a “new challenge” with the Rangers, and for the opportunity to build with a new team.

“This is a new challenge for me, and I so look forward to the opportunity to be on the ice with these guys,” Sullivan said. He continued: “I’ve gotten to know some of the leadership group here in the offseason. We’ve had a lot of conversations leading up to this training camp. There’s been a lot of preparation going into this process leading up to (Thursday) and I’m glad it’s finally here and we can go on the ice and start to execute the gameplan.”

Sullivan joined the Rangers this offseason after the Pittsburgh Penguins relieved him of duties as head coach, and he replaced former Rangers bench boss Peter Laviolette.

J.T. Miller Named Captain of Rangers

After rumors that the Rangers would not start the campaign with a captain, the team named J.T. Miller their 29th captain in franchise history.

Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox, and Vincent Trocheck will represent the team as assistant captains next season.

Game 7 was named the first ever jersey patch sponsor of the Rangers recently, a company that is owned by Rangers legend Mark Messier.

Mark Messier, New York Rangers (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

“For me, the Rangers will always be family, and Madison Square Garden will always feel like home,” Messier said. He continued: “To now see Game 7—something we built with the same passion and commitment to greatness that defined my years on the ice—become part of the Rangers’ journey is incredibly meaningful. This partnership unites a legendary franchise, the world’s most iconic arena and a brand created to inspire people to rise to their greatest challenges. As the Rangers celebrate 100 years, it’s an honor to play a role in connecting the team’s history with its future and to help bring even more unforgettable experiences to fans who have always been at the heart of this organization.”

Coming into the final year of his current contract, fans have speculated what it means that Panarin has yet to sign a new deal to remain with the Rangers past the 2025-26 season. Despite the speculation, general manager Chris Drury didn’t have much to say.

Drury didn’t comment on contract negotiations with Artemi Panarin, who is extension eligible. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 17, 2025

This could mean several different things, but it doesn’t give any insight into how negotiations are going between the two sides right now. For now, it sounds like the Rangers want to keep things behind closed doors and would prefer to keep those discussions away from the media.

However, speculation will continue as long as he remains unsigned past next season.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.