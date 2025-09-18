4 Blue Jackets’ Training Camp Storylines to Watch

As the Columbus Blue Jackets get their Training Camp underway for the 2025-26 season, one thing is noticeable right off the bat. On top of the excitement we talked about in our Media Day takeaways piece, something else is noticeably absent at this point as compared to past seasons.

The Blue Jackets have less drama entering camp.

Yes, Yegor Chinakhov’s trade request remains on the table. However, both GM Don Waddell and head coach Dean Evason talked with Chinakhov to clear the air. He will have every opportunity to find significant playing time this season with the Blue Jackets.

But we’re not talking about a new general manager coming in. We’re not talking about a new coach coming in. The core from last season remains in tact with some changes made in other spots. All things considered, things are tame and quiet at Nationwide Arena as they hit the ice for the first time Thursday.

What storylines will we be watching at the outset of this camp? Here are four things we will be watching starting on Thursday and going through the end of the preseason. It may be quiet but there are important questions that need to be answered.

Number-One Goalie, Anyone?

Evason flat out admitted in our recent Q&A that he isn’t sure who will be the Blue Jackets’ opening-night starter against the Nashville Predators. Camp and the preseason will tell that story.

Elvis Merzlikins is back and healthy. Jet Greaves is now in position to not only be the number-two, he will have every opportunity to win the starting job.

Jet Greaves opens camp with a chance to be the opening-night starter. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although the Blue Jackets did acquire Ivan Fedotov from the Flyers, unless the team elects to keep three goalies on their roster, Merzlikins and Greaves will be the tandem in some order.

What will be interesting to see is how Evason elects to play the goalies in the preseason. There are seven games to play. Teams that have an established starter will play many of their other guys while the starter gets a game or two to get into game action.

That won’t be the case for the Blue Jackets. It’s an open competition. Every game matters for Merzlikins and Greaves with the opening-night spot up for grabs.

Merzlikins was better last season but does need to elevate his game. Greaves was great at the end of last season but has to prove it in a bigger sample size.

It’s the biggest question the Blue Jackets face in 2025-26. How will the goaltending shake out and can they be good enough to get them to the playoffs?

For now though, who will perform well enough in the preseason to earn the start in Nashville?

Top-Six Questions

The Blue Jackets’ core is back that was one of the best offensive teams in the NHL in 2024-25. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have questions as camp opens.

We know this much for now. Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko will be together. So will Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson. But who will be the third member of each line?

Boone Jenner is expected to take one of those spots. He played well at the end of last season after returning from injury.

Dmitri Voronkov could get a spot in the top-six. The Blue Jackets challenged him this offseason. Will it be enough to start up top? He did have success with Monahan and Marchenko.

But so did Chinakhov at the start of last season. If he’s able to play like that again, he could get the nod up top.

Yegor Chinakhov is a wildcard at the start of camp. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Don’t be surprised if you see Evason tinker around with the lines to see who has chemistry. Chinakhov is the wildcard in this conversation. Armed with one of the best shots on the team, a healthy Chinakhov could push one of Jenner or Voronkov to the bottom-six.

Of note on the groups, Voronkov is in Group 1 with Marchenko and Monahan. Jenner and Chinakhov are with Fantilli and Johnson in Group 2. It’s a fluid situation but it’s worth watching.

Bottom-Six Alignment

This is the area where the Blue Jackets saw some change. Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood were acquired from the Colorado Avalanche. Isac Lundestrom was signed to replace Sean Kuraly.

How will the bottom-six shake out with these changes? Coyle is a center but can play anywhere. Cole Sillinger could end up on the wing if Coyle plays center. Will they play together on a third line? They are in separate groups to start camp.

Tomorrow, we're BACK on the ice! 🧊



Here's a look at the groups that will kick off Training Camp! For the full schedule and more info visit https://t.co/YTk6fgYV1O@OhioHealth | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/w5s6YTkEsG — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 18, 2025

Is Wood, Lundestrom and Olivier a lock to play together? Lundestrom is in Group 2 to start with the wingers Wood and Olivier in Group 1.

There is a more veteran presence in the bottom six that the Blue Jackets hope gives their team a boost in key areas. Then there are plenty of others who want to impress at this camp who want one of those spots too. Jack Williams? Zach Aston-Reese? Luca Del Bel Belluz? Mikael Pyyhtia? Hudson Fasching? James Malatesta? Maybe someone else not called out here?

If a Chinakhov trade does happen, then it potentially opens up a spot for one of these players. The 13th forward could also be in play and a spot on the opening-night roster. There is no shortage of competition.

Defense, Defense

The Blue Jackets’ defense is a veteran group that on the surface doesn’t appear to have too many questions. Not so fast.

Denton Mateychuk is day-to-day and will miss the start of camp. Depending on the length of his absence, someone could benefit from the extra exposure of the preseason.

If we assume the defense looks something like this come opening night:

Zach Werenski – Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk – Ivan Provorov

Damon Severson – Erik Gudbranson

Who is the 7th and 8th defensemen? Jake Christiansen you’d expect would be in there. Will Daemon Hunt take the next step? Could we see guys like Dysin Mayo or Christian Jaros have good camps and make an impression? Brendan Smith is at camp on a PTO and has plenty to prove.

Another factor is how the 23-man roster will be allocated. If the Blue Jackets elect to keep three goalies, that eliminates a spot for a skater. There would only be one extra forward and defenseman in that case.

Then consider the deployment of the defensemen. Provorov is a lefty playing on the right. Severson and Gudbranson are both righties. While this alignment could be what we see at the start, game flow could change how the pairs look at any given time. Watch for how Evason elects to use pairs in certain situations.

Camp gets underway Thursday morning. It may be quieter than recent seasons but the number of questions the Blue Jackets need to answer remains consistent.