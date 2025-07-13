Canucks Trade Arturs Silovs to Penguins For Chase Stillman

On Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Canucks traded goaltender Arturs Silovs to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have acquired F Chase Stillman and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for G Artūrs Šilovs.



Silovs is coming off a banner season for the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League (AHL) as he led them to a Calder Cup championship and was named the AHL Playoffs MVP. The 24-year-old finished the playoffs with a sparkling 2.01 goals-against average (GAA), .931 save percentage (SV%) and five shutouts alongside a 16-7-0 record. He was drafted 156th overall by the Canucks in the 2019 NHL Draft and has appeared in 19 NHL games with a 3.13 GAA and .880 SV%. He also starred in the 2024 Playoffs where he won his first playoff series and nearly brought the Canucks to the Western Conference Final.

After signing both Kevin Lankinen and Thatcher Demko to long-term extensions, Silovs’ path to the NHL was blocked for the next few seasons, so Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin decided to move him to a team where he would have a better chance at a full-time job in the NHL. “We would like thank Artūrs for everything he has done for the hockey club, including helping Abbotsford win the Calder Cup,” said Allvin. “We wanted to give him an opportunity elsewhere as we feel we are very well positioned in goal at the NHL, AHL and developmental level. Acquiring a future pick and depth forward will add to our organizational depth.”

As for what the Canucks received, Stillman was a first-round pick (29th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in 2021 and was recently acquired by the Penguins. He played the entire 2024-25 season in the AHL, split between the Utica Comets and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Between the two teams, he had four goals and 12 points in 65 games. He has yet to make his NHL debut and has 18 goals and 36 points in 119 AHL games. Before making his pro debut with the Comets, he played for the Peterborough Petes and Sudbury Wolves, finishing his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) career with 51 goals and 131 points in 176 games.