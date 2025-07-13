Rangers News & Rumors: Brisson, Dowling, Panarin, Maloney

The New York Rangers have made some moves this summer that show they want to make a push back to the playoffs next season, including the long-term contract for defender Vladislav Gavrikov. They also decided to make a coaching change, naming Mike Sullivan their new head coach back in May. As they try to fight back from a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, the Rangers seem poised to prove it was a one-off, and they have the team to push for a championship.

In this edition of Rangers News and Rumors, we take a look at the signing of Brendan Brisson and Justin Dowling, the future of Artemi Panarin and some speculation surrounding him, and the Rangers’ new TV analyst.

Rangers Ink Brendan Brisson to One-Year Extension

On Monday (Jul. 7), the Rangers announced they had signed forward Brendan Brisson to a one-year contract extension.

#NYR and Brendan Brisson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension.



Details: https://t.co/dAGcwM3MUT pic.twitter.com/IGVkDuosvc — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 7, 2025

Brisson, who is 23 years old, played 16 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he scored two goals and added four assists for six points last season. Before joining the Rangers’ organization, he played nine games with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he didn’t notch a point, and 45 games with the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL, where he scored five goals and added 14 assists for 19 points.

Rangers Sign Justin Dowling to Two-Year Deal

On Monday (Jul. 7), the Rangers also announced they had come to terms on a two-year contract with forward Justin Dowling.

#NYR have agreed to terms with forward Justin Dowling on a two-year contract.



Welcome to New York, Justin! pic.twitter.com/EhCGKUJtX4 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 7, 2025

Dowling, who is 34 years old, played 52 games with the New Jersey Devils last season, scoring two goals and adding five assists for seven points. He also played seven games in the AHL with the Utica Comets, where he scored two goals and added two assists for four points.

Artemi Panarin Trade Speculation Resurfaces

Fans have seen trade speculation surrounding their stars all offseason, and Rangers fans have seen their fair share in terms of both Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin having their names out there. Recently, Panarin’s name resurfaced in speculation.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This comes after an article from Larry Brooks at the New York Post, where he discussed the Rangers running the risk of losing Panarin to free agency after the 2025-26 campaign, which led fans to wonder if they would consider trading him if they aren’t close on an extension. The Hockey News’ Lyle Richardson also mentioned that Panarin could consider taking his talents elsewhere if the Rangers don’t bounce back.

If the Rangers were to consider trading him, he would bring back an insane trade return, considering his elite offensive production could be a strong addition to any contending team.

Dave Maloney, New TV Analyst for MSG Network

Dave Maloney was announced as the new TV analyst for the Rangers on MSG Networks on Wednesdays. He spoke about his excitement for the team next season, specifically talking about the Gavrikov signing. He acknowledged the team needed to go through some changes and is excited to be talking about them again.

Maloney used to play for the Rangers between 1974 and 1985, and returns to be around the team for the upcoming campaign.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.