6 Maple Leafs Players to Watch Heading Into Training Camp

With training camp around the corner, the Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the 2025-26 season with a number of new faces and a different mindset. It’s a fresh start after losing a core piece in Mitch Marner, but they have done a decent job to add players that are competitive and play with a hard-working mindset.

As they gear up for the season, players are coming in looking to make their mark or even looking to put last season behind them and look ahead to succeed. Here are six players to keep an eye on heading into training camp.

Auston Matthews

Normally, we know what to expect when it comes to Auston Matthews. The two- time, 60- goal scorer is an elite offensive talent as he has shown over the years. However, last season was a down year offensively as he had 33 goals and 78 points– the lowest goal total of his career. Although he was dealing with an injury that affected him since last training camp, but he’s ready for camp.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) shoots and scores against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Would it be nice for Matthews to hit 60 goals again? Absolutely, he’s one the most dangerous goal scorers in the league. But even if he doesn’t hit that mark and bounces back with a 50-goal season, that alone would be a win itself considering the struggles he faced last season. With his health a big concern all last season and in the post season where he didn’t seem himself at times, a healthy Matthews heading into camp is something that everyone wants to see. With that comes a lot of goals and a lot of big moments.

Matthew Knies

It was a sophomore season to remember for Matthew Knies putting up 29 goals and 58 points, falling short of the 30-goal and 60-point mark. That would’ve been impressive to see Knies hit those milestones, but he’ll be on a mission and is going to take another big step this season. With the top line left wing spot his, his power forward game and clutch performances is something that is benefitting the Maple Leafs and head coach Craig Berube.

Related: 3 Burning Questions Around Mitch Marner’s Departure

Knies has transformed into a monster offensively with his physical play and dominance in the middle of the ice. Per NHL EDGE, 81 of his 152 shots came in the home plate area or in front of the net and managed to capitalize with 22 goals. At five-on-five, Knies had 100 individual high danger chances last season, most on the team. Those are some impressive results for a player with two seasons under his belt. Going into his third season, watch Knies take another big leap forward as one of the top power forwards in the game.

Max Domi

Although he’s a left wing, it isn’t out of the question to have another player in Max Domi play on Matthews’ right side on the top line. The Maple Leafs need someone on the right side and Domi could be an option as a playmaker with Matthews to replace Mitch Marner. Domi has shown to play relatively well with Matthews. The number when Domi is with Matthews is strong, even though it’s limited time at 5-on-5 through seasons (263 min. played).

Category Domi with Matthews Corsi For% 60.18 Goals For% 63.41 Expected Goals For% 67.15 High Danger Chances For% 71.13 High Danger Goals For% 75

Domi knows his role and has been a strong playmaker in the past. Along with Knies, he can provide an edge and intensity although he isn’t overly physical, but he won’t shy away from the extracurricular activities. The downside was that he was extremely inconsistent, going long stretches without producing and that he needs to continue to shoot the puck more. He has 17 goals over two seasons and while he could be the main distributor, he shouldn’t pass up a scoring opportunity as it could be a big moment.

Dakota Joshua

Initially a draft pick for the Maple Leafs in 2014 and after stints with the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks, Dakota Joshua is back with the team that drafted him. It was looking like a mistake on the Maple Leafs part as Joshua had a break out season with the Canucks in 2023-24 with 18 goals and 32 points.

Vancouver Canucks Dakota Joshua (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

After being diagnosed with testicular cancer and having a down year because of his health, Joshua definitely has the potential to get back to being a presence on the third line. His physical play and net front presence are something that’s going to be a big factor for him on the ice. He’s difficult to contain and can out-muscle defenders easily. If he can provide the same level of offense like he did with the Canucks, then it’ll work out well for both parties. He provides the element the team needs with the direction they want to go.

Anthony Stolarz

It was one season, but Anthony Stolarz provided the goaltending the Maple Leafs needed to go far for a playoff run. However, he sustained a concussion from Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett. Now, he’s healthy and he has unfinished business to take care of in a contract year.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Stolarz was one of the top goaltenders in the league. With a minimum of 30 games played, he has the best save percentage (.926) and third best goals against average (2.14). He rotated with the starter role, but he was the one to be relied on in big moments down the stretch and into the playoffs. Much like Matthews, a healthy Stolarz is going to be absolutely critical for the team’s success this season.

Nicolas Roy

There’s going to be a lot of attention on the player that was brought in the Marner sign and trade, but Nicolas Roy is going to provide a different role. He’s going to be more of a depth player, but he gets results on both sides of the puck as well as postseason success.

Related: Mulling the Maple Leafs: Nicholas Robertson Is the Most Moveable Asset

Defensively, Roy can shut things down effectively within his own zone. He can kill plays effectively and has excelled in this role for the Vegas Golden Knights in the past. Although the production may not be as high, he can still create and generate chances when he can. He has a great shot and is a strong set-up man as well.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL EDGE.