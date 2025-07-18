Dakota Joshua Is the Gritty Forward the Maple Leafs Always Needed

When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded a 2028 fourth-round pick to acquire Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks, the move didn’t make major headlines. There were no splashy graphics, no instant jersey sales, no primetime interviews. But if you’ve watched this team over the past few seasons — especially in April and May — you might already sense why this deal matters to the Maple Leafs’ brain trust.

Because playoff hockey doesn’t reward style points, it rewards weight, will, and wear. And Joshua brings all three.

Joshua Is Built for the Playoffs

For years, Toronto fans have lamented the team’s inability to win the ugly games — the ones that don’t show up in highlight reels but decide series. Games where space disappears, tempers flare, and you need players who don’t just survive the chaos but thrive in it. Joshua has proven he can be one of those players.

Dakota Joshua, when he was with the Vancouver Canucks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing over 200 pounds, the 29-year-old forward brings physicality and presence. In 2023–24 with Vancouver, he posted 18 goals and 32 points in just 63 games — a pace that would’ve made him one of Toronto’s most productive bottom-six forwards. He’s more than a banger. He finishes plays, gets to the net, and drives possession. His scoring touch around the crease is underrated.

Just ask the Nashville Predators, who had no answer for him in the first round during the 2024 postseason.

Joshua Is a Familiar Face for Craig Berube

What makes this move even more intriguing is the connection to Craig Berube. Joshua played under Berube with the St. Louis Blues, and it’s no secret that Berube loves players who bring tenacity and smarts to their game. Joshua checks both boxes. He understands systems, doesn’t take lazy penalties, and plays with the kind of edge that makes him difficult to play against.

Dakota Joshua, when he was with the St. Louis Blues. (Photo by Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images)

Berube doesn’t suffer passengers. The fact that Toronto’s new bench boss signed off on (in fact, likely encouraged the move) Joshua’s return says a lot about what kind of role he might have in mind.

And make no mistake — this is a return both to the Maple Leafs and to their second-year head coach.

Joshua Is a Draft Pick That Has Come Full Circle

Many Leafs fans might not remember that it was Toronto who drafted Joshua back in 2014. He was taken 128th overall out of Dearborn, Michigan, before going on to play NCAA hockey with Ohio State. At the time, the Maple Leafs had no room — or real plan — for him. They dealt his rights to the Blues for future considerations, and like many late-round picks, he quietly vanished from the radar.

But he didn’t quit. He took the long way around, earned every game he played in St. Louis and Vancouver, and became exactly the kind of depth forward teams covet come playoff time.

Now he’s back — older, stronger, wiser—and with something to prove. He also returned from a cancer scare last season, which limited his game action.

Joshua’s Three Traits: Character, Identity, and Representation

There’s another layer to Joshua’s value, and it has nothing to do with goals or hits. Joshua is one of a small but growing number of Black players in the NHL. He has spoken candidly about the challenges he’s faced, from racist comments to being underestimated in hockey’s deeply traditional spaces. He doesn’t seek the spotlight, but when he speaks, teammates listen.

The Maple Leafs — a team in transition with a new coach and a roster still rebalancing — could use that kind of presence in the room. He’s not a “rah-rah” guy, but he brings quiet leadership through work ethic, consistency, and resilience.

Joshua Is a Move That Could Pay Off In the Playoffs

While Joshua is no longer on a bargain deal—his four-year, $3.25 million AAV contract signed in 2024 took him out of “value contract” territory—his deal remains manageable for a team like Toronto that sees a need for his kind of game. He wasn’t guaranteed a top-nine spot in Vancouver this season due to a crowded forward group and some younger players pushing for ice time. But for the Maple Leafs, the cost of acquisition was low, and they gained a player who can play multiple roles, bring a physical edge, and provide reliable energy in a bottom-six role.

In a cap-tight league, it’s less about underpaying and more about getting the right fit, and Joshua might be precisely that for Toronto. Toronto fans have been burned by deadline dreams and offseason promises before. But this isn’t that kind of move. It’s a foundational piece—a glue guy. Someone who might not win you a playoff round on their own, but can help make it possible.

He’s battled all the way back to Toronto. Now it’s up to the team — and its fans — to let him show what he’s become. This could turn out to be a solid addition for the Blue & White.