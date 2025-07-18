Big Number for Necas, Reaves Denies Talk, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, following the Dakota Joshua trade to Toronto, what do the Vancouver Canucks have planned? Meanwhile, Ryan Reaves is denying rumors that his trade from Toronto to San Jose was influenced by his comments about the fans and Mitch Marner. Are the Colorado Avalanche prepared to meet a big ask from Martin Necas? Finally, how does Luka Dostal’s contract with the Anaheim Ducks affect talks between the Edmonton Oilers and Stuart Skinner, if at all?

Necas Could Get Up to $10 Million Per Season

The Colorado Avalanche face a major decision with forward Martin Nečas, acquired in the Mikko Rantanen trade. After posting 83 points in 79 games, including a strong 28-point stretch in Colorado, Nečas is due for a raise from his current $6.5 million cap hit. There is concern among insiders, however, that the Avalanche aren’t prepared to meet his ask.

Nick Kypreos wrote recently in his Trade Bait Board 3.0 article: “In a growing salary cap environment, the feeling is Necas could get $10 million or more. Are the Avalanche willing to go that high?”

With free agency looming in 2026, the Avalanche must choose between extending him long-term or flipping him again. Reports suggest Nečas wasn’t entirely happy with his time in Colorado, making a discount unlikely. A projected seven-year, $9.11 million AAV extension has been discussed.

Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche (Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Chris Johnston added, “The reason his name is out there to a degree is because he is one year away from UFA, so you either got to extend him at some point or maybe trade him if you can upgrade him. I mean, a team like Colorado is going to be trying to win next year.”

Ryan Reaves has denied that his trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the San Jose Sharks was connected to his appearance on the Cam and Strick Podcast, where he made comments that drew criticism in Toronto.

Reaves said the timing—just 24 hours after the episode aired—was purely coincidental. On Leafs Morning Take, Reaves acted as if he wasn’t sure exactly what caused the backlash, before being reminded that his defense of Mitch Marner and his praise of Vegas as a great place to live and play didn’t sit well with Toronto fans. Many speculated that his comments may have influenced Marner’s decision to leave Toronto, but Reaves dismissed the idea that his trade was punishment for that.

Related: Blue Jackets Forward Requests Trade, McDavid & More NHL Rumors

Following the move, the Maple Leafs acquired Dakota Joshua, a more versatile physical forward with offensive upside—something Reaves lacked.

What Are the Canucks Planning After the Joshua Trade?

Speaking of the Joshua trade, several analysts are wondering what the Canucks are up to. Losing the player for just a fourth-round pick feels like bad asset management, but there is a sense the Canucks might not be done.

Evander Kane is being viewed by some as an upgrade over Joshua, and now the Canucks might pivot and add another piece. Rick Dhaliwal reports, “Is there a match between the Canucks and Jack Roslovic? There have been talks with the Canucks and his camp.”

Dostal and Skinner with Comparable Contracts?

In Edmonton, scribe Jim Matheson wondered if there might be a direct comparison in contracts between Lukas Dostal and Stuart Skinner. Dostal just signed a big deal with the Anaheim Ducks, and Skinner could be looking at an extension anytime.

Matheson writes:

“If RFA Dostal,25, gets 5 years at $6.25mAAV in Anaheim with 121 regular season games with career .902 save% and no playoff games what does Skinner,26, get after this season? He has 189 league games, .905 career save% and 50 playoff games and 2 trips to Cup Final?”

Some readers responded that this is comparing apples to oranges, but it isn’t really. This is more like comparing Granny Smith apples to Red Delicious apples. Both of these are goalies looking for deals in a rising salary cap era with somewhat similar numbers. The big difference is experience and playoff action. Dostal played behind a weaker Ducks team and has no postseason games at all. Skinner played behind an improving blue line, and was excellent at times in the playoffs and not good at others.

Every situation is unique, but it’s easy to see that Skinner has played well enough to get a significant raise.

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter