Blackhawks 2025-26 Season Schedule: 10 Games to Circle

The Chicago Blackhawks released their 2025-26 season schedule earlier this week (Jul. 16). This will be Connor Bedard’s third season in the NHL, with many other youngsters joining him. The organization didn’t make a whole lot of moves this offseason, signaling their commitment to a talented pool of prospects who are becoming NHL-ready. Many of the kids will be allowed to take the next step in their development this season; which is exciting. But will they be able to win many games?

That will be the question to ponder as we inch closer to opening night on Oct. 7. The Blackhawks start their 2025-26 campaign on the road against the defending champion Florida Panthers. Nothing like getting thrown right into the fire! Nonetheless, that will be the start of the 82-game grind. Let’s look at the schedule, and discuss 10 games that should be especially exciting to watch this season.

Blackhawks 2025-26 Schedule: An Overview

Before we start, let’s cover some of the overall basics of the schedule. There will be six preseason games between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4, with two games apiece against the Detroit Red Wings, the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild. After their season-opener on Oct. 7, the Blackhawks will host 20 weekend home games throughout their campaign; seven on Friday, five on Saturday and eight on Sunday. The longest number of home games will be in January, with 11 contests at the United Center, versus just five games on the road. The Blackhawks haven’t had that many home games in one month since March of 2009.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his first NHL goal. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The schedule also includes four stretches of four home games in a row; from Nov. 12-20, Nov. 23-30, Jan. 12-19 and Apr. 9-15. That final stretch of home games will also be the final four contests of the campaign. The team’s longest road trip is from Oct. 30-Nov. 9, with six games in that span. Additionally, the Hawks will have 12 back-to-back contests throughout the campaign.

The Blackhawks will get a 21-day break, from Feb. 5-25, for the 2026 Winter Olympics. NHL players will be allowed to participate in these Olympics for the first time since the 2014 Olympics. It should be very exciting, and a nice break in NHL action before the final stretch of the season. Perhaps we’ll get to cheer on a few Blackhawks!

Altogether, the Blackhawks will play against fellow Central Division foes 26 times throughout the season. They’ll face the Wild, Blues, Nashville Predators, Utah Mammoth and Winnipeg Jets all four times, while playing the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars each three times.

Related – Blackhawks Unveil Centennial Jersey for 100th NHL Season

Finally, the Blackhawks will be commemorating their Centennial Celebration all season long, featuring theme nights, bobbleheads and giveaways, exclusive interviews with iconic figures from Blackhawk’s history, and much more. More details on this will be released in the coming weeks.

With all that said, here are 10 games you’ll want to circle on your calendar.

Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Oct. 7

Well, this might not be a winning game for the Blackhawks as the face the defending Stanley Cup champions. But it is their season opener, so it can’t be missed. Its also the very first game of the NHL season and will be aired on National TV. The Panthers will have their banner raising ceremony before the game, which is always neat to see.

With this being the Blackhawks’ first game, we’ll all want to tune in to see who made the roster out of training camp. What will the forward lines and defensive pairings look like? And just how competitive will this team look out of the gate? It will be a tough measuring stick against the Panthers. But who knows, maybe they can catch Florida in a bit of a celebratory hangover.

I would assume goaltender Spencer Knight, who was acquired from the Panthers, will start in this game. It will be his first contest against his old club. Win or lose, I’m sure he’ll want to put his best foot forward and get the season started on the right note.

Spencer Knight will likely suit up for the season-opener with the Chicago Blackhawks, the first time he’s competing against his former team. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

Oh, and let’s not forget this will be the first game where former Blackhawks’ defenseman Seth Jones will be competing against his old team.

Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, Oct. 11

The Blackhawks home-opener is an Original Six matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Oct. 11. This should be a fun game to watch on TV, or actually attend in person. The Blackhawks will want to get the United Center rockin’, and what better way to do it than with a win?! The Canadiens are on the rise, and even made the playoffs last season, but the Blackhawks should be able to compete with them better than the juggernaut Panthers.

Related – Blackhawks’ Best Option With No. 2 Pick Isn’t Obvious

Plus, the Canadiens have Ivan Demidov on their team. We all know the Blackhawks took defenseman Artyom Levshunov with their No. 2 pick in 2024 Draft instead of Demidov. Many thought the young Russian forward would’ve been the perfect running mate for Bedard. Nevertheless, in this contest we’ll get to see them go head-to-head.

Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Oct. 19

This game is definitely going to be surreal, as it’s the first time Joel Quenneville returns to the United Center since he was suspended from the NHL. The longtime bench boss has been out of the league for almost three years. This was for the part he played in the Blackhawks’ mishandling of the sexual assault allegations by former player Kyle Beach.

It was an ugly mark in Blackhawks’ history, and many feel Quenneville and former Blackhawks’ general manager Stan Bowman should be permanently banned from the league. But they were reinstated by the NHL in July of 2024. Bowman was named the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers later that month, while Quenneville was hired as head coach by the Anaheim Ducks this past May.

Joel Quenneville, shown here as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. Nov. 9, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One thing we know for sure is that Quenneville is awfully good at winning hockey games! He led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013, 2015), and he’s amassed 969 wins to date in his 25-year coaching career. This makes him the second winningest coach in the NHL, behind only Scotty Bowman, who had 1244 wins in a 30-year coaching career.

The Ducks are hopeful Quenneville can lead them out of the basement, as the team finished 25th in the league last season. Just hopefully not when they’re playing the Blackhawks! I’m sure Quenneville will be feeling lots of nostalgia back in his old barn after all these years. It will be emotional for the fans as well.

Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, Wednesday, Nov. 5

Bedard didn’t play in his hometown of Vancouver in his first NHL campaign because he was out with a broken jaw at the time. Last season, the Blackhawks traveled to Vancouver twice. But they lost both times, 4-1 on Nov. 16 and 6-2 on Mar. 15. Bedard went pointless in both outings.

Related – Connor Bedard’s Rookie Season Was Anything But a Disappointment

This contest on Nov. 5 will be the only time the Blackhawks will face the Canucks in Vancouver in the 2025-26 season (they play them in Chicago twice). I’m sure Bedard wants to make the most of it. He’ll be hoping to redeem himself from the slumps he endured last season, and give his hometown crowd a show.

Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, Nov. 9

Sticking with the theme of revenge in your hometown, Frank Nazar will be looking to do the same just two games later in his native Detroit. He also played in Detroit last season, but again, the Blackhawks lost 5-3 and Nazar was pointless.

The 21-year-old didn’t really find his footing until the end of the 2024-25 campaign, notching five goals and nine points in his last eight games. It goes without saying he’ll be looking to have a strong and more consistent showing this season, especially in front of all the family and friends who will turn out in Detroit to see him play.

Frank Nazar is primed to have a strong season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Plus, a couple of former Blackhawks will be suiting up on the other side of the puck. Yes, Hawks fans never tire of watching Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat play hockey. Shucks, if you’re really a diehard you’ll enjoy seeing former Blackhawk’s defenseman Erik Gustafsson play as well. All the more reason to tune in for this one!

Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators, Friday, Nov. 28

We already discussed previous coach Quenneville returning to the United Center, but for this contest another former head coach will return. Yes, Luke Richardson was hired this offseason as an assistant coach for the Predators, overseeing their defense. The former NHL blueliner served as head coach for the Blackhawks for two seasons and two months between 2022 and 2024. He was fired on Dec. 6, 2024 after the team started their campaign with a disappointing 8-16-2 record.

Luke Richardson, shown here as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I still feel like Richardson was a scapegoat of sorts. But he may have been in over his head when it came to the offensive side of the game, especially on a team limited in offensive talent. He seems like a good fit in Nashville, and will likely get another shot at a head coaching gig in the future. In the meantime, his division-rival Predators will be doing their best to win this contest against the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars, Thursday, Jan. 1

Ah, another division rival game, and on New Year’s Day to boot! The Blackhawks play the Stars on Jan. 1 at 7:30 p.m. It’s not a New Year’s Eve game like last year’s Winter Classic debacle, when they were pummeled by the Blues 6-2. But I’m sure the Blackhawks will use the Winter Classic loss as motivation to redeem themselves for this contest.

Related – Blackhawks’ Offseason Strategy Shows Next Stage of Rebuild Has Arrived

This matchup falls on a Thursday night. A lot of people will have a long weekend because of the holiday, which means the house will be packed at the United Center. Lots of fans will be out to support their team, and the Hawks will have an opportunity to start 2026 on a high note.

Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets, Monday, Jan. 19

Here is a game you WILL NOT want to miss, because this is when former captain and Blackhawks’ legend Jonathan Toews will have his homecoming in Chicago. The only problem is he’ll be wearing the wrong sweater. But Toews’ story is a success story, nonetheless.

After nearly three years away from the game due to complications with long COVID and other health issues, Toews is back in the NHL. He inked a contract with his hometown Winnipeg Jets for the 2025-26 season. No one, including Toews himself, really knows what to expect after being out that long. But just the fact the 37-year-old has worked his way back is reason enough to celebrate.

Jonathan Toews with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Toews obviously is a beloved figure in Chicago, having played with the Blackhawks for 15 seasons and leading them to three Stanley Cup championships. It goes without saying the organization will give him a huge welcome, with ovations and videos galore. It will be bittersweet, but also a full circle moment for Toews and for the fans.

Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild, Tuesday, Mar. 17

Here’s another reason to celebrate; St. Patrick’s Day and a hockey game against the division rival Minnesota Wild! I’m sure the Blackhawks will have plenty of Irish dancers, Irish music and other Irish themed festivities for this contest. Fans can pull their green jerseys out of the back of the closet and the arena will be a sea of green. While I can’t guarantee it yet, I’d say it’s a safe bet there will be some sort of giveaway for this game.

By this point in mid-March, we’ll have a better idea which young Blackhawks have stepped up to the plate, while wondering what prospects might be added for the stretch run, once their junior and collegiate seasons are over.

Plus, we can check in on the Wild team that’s working hard to make a longer playoff run than just the first round. How are young stars Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi and Brock Faber faring? How’s former Blackhawk and fan-favorite Ryan Hartman doing? Has newcomer Vladimir Tarasenko made an impact?

Former Chicago Blackhawk Ryan Hartman now plays with the Minnesota Wild. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This will certainly be a game to look forward to. In addition, this is the beginning of a home-on-home series. The rivalry will continue two nights later when the Wild host the Blackhawks in Minnesota.

Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, Apr. 15

It seems appropriate that the Blackhawks will end their season against their fellow basement dwelling friends, the Sharks. Will they both be in the race for Gavin McKenna by the end of the 2025-26 season? Or will one of them actually have pulled away from last-place standings?

Just who will be farther along in their rebuild? In the 2024-25 season Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith found some great chemistry together, while Bedard with the Blackhawks didn’t have that luxury. Perhaps he will soon. Could Nazar possibly be that guy? Or will someone else emerge? Will Anton Frondell be with the Blackhawks by the end of the season and for this game?

Will the No. 3 pick in the 2025 Draft, Anton Frondell, be with the Chicago Blackhawks by the end of the 2025-26 season? (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Either way, it will be an appropriate comparison and measuring stick for both teams by the end of the 2025-26 campaign. It’s safe to say the Blackhawks and their fans will have a lot more answers by Apr. 15 about the shape and context of the future.

Related – Blackhawks Development Camp Wrap-Up: The Youth Movement Is Here

Can the Blackhawks take the next step this season, or will there be a lot more losing as the young players try to find their way? Either way, if you’re a fan of watching young players develop, this season is for you. Young players and prospects will be excited to prove themselves and find success at the NHL level. In that aspect, it should be an exciting 2025-26 campaign for the Blackhawks. For diehard fans, every game will be a game to watch. But the above are must-see games to circle on your calendar.

Buckle up, the 2025-26 season will be here before you know it!