Blackhawks 2025 Development Camp Wrap-Up: The Youth Movement Is Here

This is the third year in a row the Chicago Blackhawks have held their development camp off ice. As a rebuilding team, the idea is to have the plethora of young prospects get to know each other, and to bond and grow as future teammates. After all, if these guys are going to eventually contend, they need to build it together.

This year’s development camp also coincided with a rather uneventful start to free agency for the Blackhawks, leading to the assumption the team is going to rely heavily on their younger players and prospects this coming season. General manager Kyle Davidson, new Rockford IceHogs coach Jared Nightingale and assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton all confirmed this throughout the week. Plus, you could feel the excitement from the prospects, especially the ones who will very likely be turning pro this year.

Eaton Speaks to Prospects Finding Success

Eaton was asked about the Blackhawks’ first round selections over the last couple years and the success they’ve having.

It’s exciting. I think we saw glimpses of it last year, towards the end of the year. Well, Frankie (Nazar) was up for a large portion of the year. Sam (Rinzel) and Oliver (Moore) coming in at the end of the year, and then we got a glimpse of what they can do. And it’s kind of Kyle’s (Davidson) first couple of drafts, like those first-rounders and second-rounders are starting to make their way into the NHL, and you know, there’s a couple classes behind them as well, so that the depth is there, and I think that’s where we want to be. That the prospect pool is deep, and it’s creating that internal competition, and it’s going to allow the cream to rise to the top.

It’s true we’re watching these young men make their way to the NHL right before our very eyes. Looking at the 2022 draft class, defenseman Kevin Korchinski was selected seventh overall. Frank Nazar was 13th overall and Sam Rinzel 25th. We know Nazar has already graduated to the NHL full-time, and it sounds like Rinzel and Korchinski will definitely be in the mix to become everyday NHL players this upcoming season.

Defenseman Sam Rinzel was selected in the 2022 Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (25th overall). (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Moving on to the 2023 Draft, the Blackhawks took Connor Bedard at first overall, Moore at 19th and goaltender Adam Gajan 35th. Goaltenders always take more time to develop. But Bedard, as we know, jumped straight to the NHL. Moore is another forward that will be competing for an everyday spot.

Related – Takeaways From Day 1 of Blackhawks Development Camp

In the 2024 Draft, we had defenseman Artyom Levshunov at No. 2 overall, Sacha Boisvert 18th overall and Marek Vanacker 27th. Boisvert is planning to play at Boston University next season. But Levshunov already has 18 NHL games under his belt, and it sounds like Vanacker will be going pro this season. Here’s Eaton on Vanacker,

When his season ended in the OHL he joined us in Rockford for the end of the season. But, you know, he’ll be at training camp this year, and if he doesn’t make the team, the Blackhawks out of camp, he’ll likely be back (in Rockford).

The above just covers the first-rounders! There are plenty of second and third round draft picks who will be competing for a spot with either the IceHogs or the Blackhawks in 2025-26. If you enjoy watching new, young faces emerge and find success, the Blackhawks’ organization is the place to be over the next handful of seasons. As general manager Davidson put it,

…there’s going to be a much larger contingent of young players that could be here for a very long time breaking camp with us this year. And so I think that’s really exciting. I think that’s a display of progress on where we’ve been in the past. It’s a different look for this team, and I think it’s an eye to where we’re headed.

Nightingale’s Role in Rockford

It’s clear the Blackhawks are trying to take the next step in their rebuild mostly by developing players out of the draft, and that means their AHL affiliate will play an important part in that. Enter new head coach of the IceHogs, Jared Nightingale. This 42-year-old former defenseman was an assistant coach with the IceHogs before going to the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays as a head coach in the 2024-25 season. Under Nightingale’s tutelage, the Stingrays had a phenomenal campaign, going 52-15-0 before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Catching up with Coach at development camp in Chicago 📍 pic.twitter.com/Ow76dWXANk — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) June 30, 2025

With former IceHogs’ head coach Anders Sorensen remaining with the Blackhawks in an assistant role and Eaton going back to his former position in player development, the organization thought Nightingale would be a perfect fit to come back to the IceHogs, now as their head coach. It’s his job to get all these young prospects ready for success in the NHL. That’s no small task!

Nightingale was at development camp. He was asked about his systems and what identity he’ll promote with the IceHogs.

Typically, Rockford kind of emulates the systems that Chicago runs…definitely try to play with the same identity and same makeup, you know, so it’s easier to transition players up and down.” You know, a lot of hockey teams now, they want to play fast. We want to be aggressive. I think one component for sure, like most coaches say, we want to be ultra-competitive and make the BMO (Center) a really tough place to play.

On what he’s looking for from his players, Nightingale will promote a team-first persona.

I love players that are selfless, put team first and zero entitlement. I think you earn everything. It’s a blessing to be able to play pro hockey. So we’ll, we’ll create that culture around that.

With all these prospects in the system fighting for a spot, there will be a lot of competition among the players. But you know the old saying, “There’s no ‘I’ in team”. Putting forth this mindset from the get-go is important. Plus, as we’ve seen over the past few seasons, there will be a lot of players going back and forth from Rockford to Chicago. It’s important for players to understand the process, and not get discouraged when they get sent down. Hence the part about it being a blessing to play pro hockey.

On Nightingale’s coaching approach, he responded,

I try to be really approachable and real with the players, authentic, you know? I don’t come across like I have all the answers, you know? I really rely on the staff and the leadership of the players. Like I said, it’s a relentless work ethic team, and guys that you know stand up for their teammates really make it, make it really difficult for teams that come up with a point when they play.

The new coach also spoke to the veterans that have been signed to help the younger guys along.

Yeah, I think that’s huge. You know, it can’t just come from the coaching staff. Experience. Team first leaders. You know, when I played in the American League, the best teams I played on was team-first guys. You can’t have enough of those guys. Not necessarily like veteran status, but you know, guys that are really good at staying in the present, embracing being in the American League, the process of growing and improving as a team. I also think it’s kind of, as a player, you know, looking back, it’s nice when a new coach comes in, clean slate for everybody. Try not to, you know, you want to listen and learn from things in the past. But also, it’s a clean start for these guys, you know, first impressions are big, and I’m excited to you know come in with that clear mindset.

A few themes I take from this are relentless work ethic, team first and a clean slate for everyone. Rockford will be a very important place for development and learning. We should all be keeping our sights on the IceHogs, because they are the future for the Blackhawks.

Frondell’s Frame of Mind

Obviously all eyes at development camp were on this year’s top draft selection for Chicago, the second overall pick Anton Frondell. The new Blackhawks’ draftee was asked about his shot, and his anticipation for playing with Bedard (he’s excited). But the big question is whether Frondell will return to his Swedish team (Djurgardens) next season, or make the Blackhawks out of training camp.

We haven’t talked about any future plans yet. Just landed here. I get to know everyone and had a good testing this morning. My dream is to play in the NHL and I want to do (that) as soon as possible. So if I get a chance to be at the (training) camp later and fight for a spot on the team, that’s just my dream. That’s what I do.

Frondell also talked with the media about becoming more of a two-way player, i.e. being better defensively. To which he responded, “My homework. Don’t give up.”

No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Anton Frondell, wants to play for the Chicago Blackhawks as soon as possible (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s a given we’ll see Frondell in a Blackhawks’ jersey. It’s just a matter of when. This will be a big storyline headed into training camp.

Misiak & Team Europe

20-year-old Martin Misiak was selected by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft in the second round (55th overall). He played for the OHL Erie Otters in the 2023-24 season as well as the 2024-25 campaign, where he registered an impressive 23 goals and 59 points in 60 games (plus seven goals and 13 points in eight playoff games). He’s expected to play for the IceHogs in this 2025-26 season.

Center Martin Misiak is expected to play for the Rockford IceHogs next season. (Photo credit: Erie Otters)

When asked what he enjoyed about development camp, Misiak said, “The boat tour was pretty sick.” He also brought up the volleyball tournament the group had at the end of camp (Thursday, Jul. 3). Apparently, the players have been divided into four teams, and they’ve been adding up points as they go.

Misiak said he’s on the grey team (Team Europe), and they were in the lead as of Thursday afternoon. He thinks they’re winning because every player has a part, and they are better communicators. “We have two Finns, a Swede, a Slovak, Czech and a Canadian. So communication, it’s harder. But, I mean, we figure it out.”

Related – Blackhawk Unveil Centennial Jersey for 100th NHL Season

Dealing with country, culture and language differences is a part of hockey that sometimes gets overlooked. But it sounds like “Team Europe” is already ahead of the curve.

Lardis Ready to Go Pro

Finally, the media spoke with Nick Lardis on the last day of development camp, his third in as many years. The Blackhawks’ 2023 third round draft pick (67th overall) is famous for his phenomenal season with the OHL Brantford Bulldogs, where he potted 71 goals and 117 points in 65 regular season games, plus 11 goals and 15 points in seven playoff games. Unfortunately, a knee injury cut his postseason short, but he says he’s now 100% healthy, and ready to go pro. Here’s more from Lardis.

A sneak peek at some of what prospect Nick Lardis had to say today. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/LiFiZtb2N7 — Gail Kauchak (@littlegailk) July 3, 2025

It sounds like Lardis has a realistic understanding that it’s harder to score goals at the pro level than in junior, but he’s focusing on ways to find those open areas. Could the almost 20-year-old (he turns 20 on Jul. 8) make a push for a spot with the Blackhawks in training camp?! It’s certainly possible. Otherwise, I’m sure he’ll be looking to improve his game with the IceHogs.

Related – Blackhawks Notebook: Day 2 of Development Camp & Free Agency Fizzle

Some pundits wonder why the Blackhawks have development camp off ice, but it certainly promotes chemistry and bonding among the prospects. Like Vanacker said about his Team Europe winning because every player has a part, IceHogs Coach Nightingale stressing a team-first mentality, and general manager Davidson saying there will be a large contingent of young players getting a shot this coming season.

These prospects are all hungry to play in the NHL, and it’s clear many of them will have that chance with the Chicago Blackhawks. From that aspect, this upcoming 2025-26 season should be a fun one.