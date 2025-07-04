2025-26 Is Make-or-Break Season for Canucks’ Core

On a recent episode of Halford & Brough, the hosts tackled a topic that many Vancouver Canucks fans are quietly asking themselves: What is this team’s identity heading into 2025–26? With management choosing to bring back the core group after a wildly disappointing and unlucky campaign last season, the pressure now shifts—fully—to the players.

Mike Halford was blunt: “If you love the individual parts—you love Boeser, you love Garland, you love Demko, you love Pettersson—that’s great. But loving individual pieces doesn’t equal team identity.”

Right now, the Canucks aren’t a contender. They’re a group of good players who like each other. And as Halford put it, “That’s not an identity. That’s a friend group.”

The Fact Is, Having a Friend Group Is a Great Thing, But

The truth is, having a tight-knit group—a real “friend group”—is an excellent thing for any hockey team. Given all the turmoil and drama the Canucks endured last season, the fact that players still want to be here, sign on, and show up is a huge positive. That sense of camaraderie, trust, and belonging is foundational. It’s what turns a collection of individuals into a team—one that’s willing to fight for each other, weather the storms together, and celebrate the highs as a unit. That kind of connection isn’t just nice to have; it’s essential for teams that want to survive the grind of a long NHL season.

Clearly, the goal isn’t to have a group of buddies lose together. The goal is to win together. And that’s the question that now hangs over this Canucks roster. Yes, the players are talented. Yes, the locker room seems united. But camaraderie is a means to an end, not the end itself. The challenge ahead is whether this close group can channel that chemistry into tangible success on the ice. That’s what will ultimately define the Canucks’ identity this season.

The Redemption Narrative Sounds Good—but Isn’t Enough

The 2024–25 season was chaotic, plagued by injuries, inconsistency, and late-season collapse. In a way, what happened was such a perfect storm of misfortune that management seems to be gambling it won’t repeat. Jason Brough noted the team might be betting on “regression to the mean”—that this season, things will even out and Vancouver will land somewhere between last year’s disaster and the surprise success of 2023–24.

But hoping for better luck isn’t a strategy. And leaning too heavily on a “redemption tour” narrative only works if the team plays like it has something to prove. Halford pointed out that the Canucks are no longer a young group. Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser—they’re NHL veterans now. The grace period is over. “Let’s go,” he said, pointedly. “If you don’t take control, it’s going to get ugly.”

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

And that may be the real motivator. Not just pride, not just potential. But the looming threat is that this group could be remembered not for what it built, but for what it failed to deliver.

There’s a Maple Leafs Parallel—And It’s Not Flattering

Brough made a fair comparison to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recently disbanded core. “That group sleepwalked to 100 points every year,” he said, “and still fell short. And now, people look back on them with scorn.”

That’s the danger Vancouver faces. They’re not “Maple Leafs West,” but the pattern is familiar. High-end talent, long runway, and increasingly few excuses. If the Canucks don’t define who they are—and soon—others will do it for them. And they may not be generous. It’s one thing to be known as a good team that can’t catch a break. It’s another to become a punchline.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

This isn’t about slogans. No one’s going to print t-shirts that say “Last Year Sucked—Let’s Go Again.” But Halford and Brough are right to ask: What will this team stand for this year?

Will they be a high-skill team that plays with edge? A disciplined, two-way group that locks games down in the third? A run-and-gun offensive squad with a lethal power play? Or will they drift through another season of decent numbers, friendly vibes, and no meaningful progress?

If the Canucks are going to take the next step, it won’t be because the hockey gods smile on them this time. It’ll be because they decide who they are—and back it up with consistency, intensity, and wins.

They’ve been handed another chance. Now, they have to make something of it.