Blackhawks Notebook: Day 2 of Prospect Camp & Free Agency Fizzle

For the Chicago Blackhawks, the opening day of free agency and Day 2 of development camp both fell on the same day, July 1. General manager Kyle Davidson wasn’t expected to make many big moves in free agency, but he did acquire a few depth forwards. Also, while we heard from the 2025 draft class on Monday (Jun. 30), on Tuesday we caught up with some of the players from the 2024 draft class. Plus, we heard from Davidson on the free agency market, or lack thereof.

Let’s empty out the notebook!

Blackhawks Re-Acquire Lafferty

The Blackhawks have now acquired Sam Lafferty for the third time in franchise history! No, that is not a typo. The 30-year-old depth forward will be back in Chicago once again, this time from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The first time Lafferty was with the Blackhawks, they traded forward Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for him in Jan. 2022. At the time, the Hawks received a depth forward after Nylander’s time with the team ended in disappointment. In 46 games for the Blackhawks, Lafferty contributed five goals and 11 points. He then added a substantial 10 goals and 21 points in 51 games in the 2022-23 season. The Blackhawks took advantage of Lafferty’s strong play to basically flip him to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a second-round pick at the trade deadline.

Depth forward Sam Lafferty will be returning to the Chicago Blackhawks after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on the first day of free agency. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But then Lafferty was dealt to Vancouver Canucks for the 2023-24 season. When the Blackhawks acquired Ilya Mikheyev in the 2024 offseason, they also acquired Lafferty’s free agent rights, and were expected to sign him. But Lafferty found a better deal ($2 million AAV for two years) with the Sabres. Now, the Blackhawks are going to pay the Hollidaysberg, Pennsylvania native $2 million for the second year of his contract after all.

If you’re confused, you’re not alone. Last season Lafferty posted just four goals and seven points in 60 games in Buffalo, which isn’t exactly inspiring. But he is a known entity with the Blackhawks, and he does bring speed, energy and physicality with his game. When Lafferty was last in Chicago, he was utilized best on a checking line and the penalty kill. He’s also always been good in the faceoff circle, with a 50.6% success rate last season and a 46% career average. The Blackhawks had trouble winning faceoffs last season, so Lafferty’s services will be helpful in that department.

This leads me to believe the Blackhawks might want to start some of their young forward prospects, such as Colton Dach and Oliver Moore, down in Rockford, at least for the beginning of the season.

Blackhawks Sign Toninato to a Two-Way Deal

Later in the day, the Blackhawks announced another forward signing, this being Dominic Toninato to a two-year, two-way contract ($850,000 cap hit). Toninato is 31 years old forward, and has spent the last five seasons going back and forth between the Winnipeg Jets and their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. In the 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-2 center led the Moose with 18 goals, and was second on the team with 36 points in 60 games.

Dominic Toninato, shown here with the Manitoba Moose. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

My guess here is Toninato is being brought on as another solid veteran player for the IceHogs. The IceHogs want to be more competitive this season under new head coach Jared Nightingale. We’ll get to more on Nightingale’s philosophy and role with the organization in our development camp wrap-up. But for now, it appears Toninato fits the mold the team is looking for. He can also provide some insurance for the big club in case of injuries, or to fill in if some of the younger prospects struggle.

Davidson Speaks to the Free Agency Market & Next Season’s Youth Movement

Davidson spoke with the media on Tuesday (Jul. 1) after the Lafferty signing, and he discussed how the market wasn’t very conducive for the Blackhawks to woo big free agents to Chicago. With the salary cap going way up, many teams didn’t feel the cap strap that’s happened in previous seasons. Instead, they were able to re-sign their top players. Players that did necessitate a move were able to dictate where they wanted to go, and how (lots of money and term). Besides, most of them wanted to go to contenders. The Blackhawks may be on the rise, but they’re still a ways away from contending. Plus, many teams are looking for a return of established NHL players. The Blackhawks instead have mostly a plethora of prospects and draft capital.

Davidson referred to the market as “stagnant” and “stalled”. Although, he did indicate they will continue to explore options for acquiring a depth defenseman, AHL forward reinforcements and perhaps another goaltender for Rockford. “We’ll see how it plays out”, he said.

General manager Kyle Davidson wasn’t able to make any big acquisitions on the first day of free agency. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the meantime, Davidson expressed his confidence in the youth movement for the Blackhawks, combined with some solid veterans.

I feel pretty happy about the veterans we’ve got, but also just the opportunity for competition amongst our young players… We do have enough of them (young players) that there will be a competition there, and they’re not all going to jump in, but we do think that a number of them can run and grab spots, combined with some of the veterans we’ve got already in the system. …there’s going to be a much larger contingent of young players that could be here for a very long time breaking camp with us this year. And so I think that’s really exciting. I think that’s a display of progress on where we’ve been in the past. It’s a different look for this team, and I think it’s an eye to where we’re headed.

Fans might see acquiring just Lafferty, Toninato and Andre Burakovsky (from a few weeks ago) as a disappointment. Lots of previous hype surrounding free agency seems to have fizzled out once it was all said and done. But Davidson is obviously committing to his youth and building through the draft. In some ways, he doesn’t have much of a choice right now. Like he said, we’ll see how it all plays out.

Day 2 Interviews With the Blackhawks’ 2024 Draft Class

Now on to some of the fun stuff! Numerous draftees from the Blackhawks’ 2024 draft class were are at development camp for their second year in a row, continuing to bond from last year while welcoming the 2025 draftees. He’s a few tidbits from the campers.

Jack Pridham (2024 Draft, 92nd Overall)

Right winger Pridham made the decision not to attend Boston University this fall. Instead, he will remain with the OHL Kitchener Rangers, where he played last season. Said Pridham on his decision,

After a long decision with my family, I decided I’m not going to go to Boston anymore. I liked my game in Kitchener this year, and I wanted to put my best foot forward to try to earn a contract with Chicago. And if not, then I’ll be playing back in Kitchener another year.

Pridham had a great season with Kitchener this past season, posting 27 goals and 54 points in 48 games. Could he make a run for a contract with the Blackhawks this fall?

John Mustard (2024 Draft, 67th overall)

This 18-year-old center played for the Waterloo Black Hawks in the 2023-24 season and Providence College in the 2024-25 season. He was asked what he’s working on this summer to try to increase his production.

John Mustard, shown here with the Waterloo Black Hawks. (Stephanie Lyn/Waterloo Black Hawks/USHL)

I do a lot of three-on-three tournaments in the summer, so I think…obviously it’s not the most serious training. But like, I think just scoring on the goalies, it just gives you a lot of confidence. Just like, you learn a lot of things, even though you’re not really too serious about it.

Well, three-on-three play does give the advantage to the forward over the goalie. But there’s definitely something to be said about gaining confidence!

A.J. Spellacy (2024 Draft, 72nd overall)

We found out the players at camp are competing in a beach volleyball tournament on Thursday. Center Spellacy played football in the past, as does 2025 draftee Mason West. Spellacy was asked if he’s bonded with West over their football connection. He responded,

Yeah, I have! I mean, I’ve drafted him for my team green this week, so we got that little connection going already, so we’re looking to win it.

West is 6-foot-6, so that could certainly be an advantage on the volleyball court. Good thinking, Spellacy!

Sacha Boisvert (2024 Draft, 18th overall)

This center spent last season with at the University of North Dakota, but a coaching change led him to transfer to Boston University for next season. Nevertheless, he had only good things to say about his progression in North Dakota.

Sacha Boisvert was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It was a really good time there at North Dakota. It’s a great program. Nothing bad to say about it. It’s awesome. I loved my time there; it was a good season. Personally, I think I grew a lot as a player…I grew a lot, whether it’s my 200-foot game, and I think my shot got better.

Marek Vanacker (2024 Draft, 27th overall)

Vanacker gave us a little bit of insight into some of the activities in camp, to which he talked about building with Legos.

Team building with legos and walkie talkies. Who ever woulda thunk it?!

Finally, our very own Brook LoFurno asked Marek if the group went to dinner Monday night. To which he replied, “Yes, we did. Gibson’s!” We further found out he ordered filet mignon, medium rare.

You know you wanted to know that!

The Blackhawks didn’t make that big splash on the first day of free agency, but they’re happy with their upward trajectory of infusing young and talented prospects into the lineup next season. This year’s off-ice development camp (for the third year in a row), also seems to be a success after the second day.

We’ll wrap up development camp on Thursday as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Be sure to keep it right here at The Hockey Writers throughout the offseason. We plan to continue our summer coverage with player profiles, lineup analysis, all the latest news, rumors and more!