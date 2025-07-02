Oilers’ Goalie Dilemma: Can Calvin Pickard Push Stuart Skinner to Stanley Cup Glory?

At a time when the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending is top of mind in the media and across the team’s fanbase, it seems worth asking: What is the best path forward during this loudly-referred-to “important window of time” for the Oilers?

Before proceeding, let’s return to the day Jack Campbell was signed. That tells us about the question we must all ask: Who was Stuart Skinner supposed to be—and who was Calvin Pickard supposed to be?

Related: Insider Shuts Down Darnell Nurse Trade Rumours

Campbell signed for $25 million. With Campbell’s contract, the No. 1 goaltender position was perceived to be ‘substantiated and filled’ by the Oilers’ top brass (the team decision-makers at that time) from 2022–23 onward through the 2026–27 season. Still two seasons away!

But history has told a different story. Before moving on, it must be noted that both goaltenders who were standing by—Skinner and Pickard—have stepped up, filled in, and helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025.

Pickard Is a Feel-Good Story, But…

When the Oilers entered the 2023–24 season, Pickard wasn’t supposed to be a central figure. Signed as a third-string goalie, he was expected to provide American Hockey League leadership and spot duty at best. But thanks to a mix of injuries, inconsistency, opportunity—and perhaps all of that fusing with external pressures on the coaching staff—Pickard was thrust into a bigger role.

Related: Oilers & Maple Leafs Working to Break 30-Year Cup Curse.

To his credit, he responded! Most notably, in 2025 Playoff action, he initially went 7–1 (he started with an incredible 7–0 run) and provided the team with timely saves when they needed them most, particularly during that 7–0 run.

So here’s the question: Is that enough?

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) celebrates with center Jeff Skinner (53) after the win in overtime against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Pickard’s success story is easy to root for. Any fan watching what unfolded during the playoffs would agree. He seems to be a terrific teammate, well-liked around the community, in the rink, in the room, and more comfortable now than when he first arrived. There’s value in that.

Pickard Was Not Signed to Be an NHL Regular Goalie

But the reality is that he was not signed by the Oilers (under then-GM Ken Holland) to be an NHL regular, let alone the backup on a team with Stanley Cup ambitions.

Related: 9 Cool Things About Dave Semenko: Edmonton Oilers’ Enforcer

While his recent numbers spark comparisons to NHL goaltender legends, the Oilers must ask a tricky question: Can they enter a do-or-die season betting on a 33-year-old journeyman to help carry the load if things go sideways again?

And if history has taught Oilers fans anything, ‘sideways’ is where things will go—at some point—if things remain the same. That’s not a knock on Pickard at all. It simply reflects the high stakes of a team preparing for a third run at the Stanley Cup.

Skinner Needs a 1B—Not Just a Backup

Skinner remains the go-to guy in Edmonton’s crease. He’s proven capable during regular-season stretches, has been the chosen starting goaltender to begin two deep playoff runs (2024, 2025), and has handled pressures thrown at him from all directions: teammates (e.g., body language), media (e.g., constant questions about whether he’s “the answer”), and fans (e.g., detailed social media posts).

But even Skinner’s biggest supporters know he can’t do it alone. And that’s where the real tension lies. Pickard might be good enough for the odd start. But is he the goalie you trust in the second half of a back-to-back in March when playoff seeding is on the line? Or in a playoff elimination game? Not so much.

Related: From Gretzky to Messier: The Changing Faces of the Edmonton Oilers Legacy

After going 7–0 and winning the hearts of Oilers fans everywhere, Pickard lost Game 5 of the Final—and was not given the crease for Game 6. Point taken. The team needs someone who can push Skinner, not just spell him.

The real question is: Does Pickard put enough pressure on Skinner to force him to elevate his game? According to the available data, the answer is “No.”

The Bottom Line: Is Pickard Pushing Skinner Enough?

No one questions Pickard’s character, effort, or results. But if the Oilers are serious about winning it all… let’s rephrase that—if they are serious about winning the Stanley Cup with the current core group, the team’s decision-makers must ask: Who do they trust when it matters most? That might mean targeting someone who could serve as a 1B—or even a 1A.

Let’s remember that Campbell would be entering the fourth year of his five-year contract as the $25 million goaltender, with Edmonton-born and raised Skinner pencilled in as backup (or, possibly 1B) for two more years. But history has told a different story.

With Edmonton’s current goalie situation, it might be time for someone who can honestly share the net, raise the standard, and push Skinner to the point where he legitimately thinks, “I may have lost my net.”

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now is the time for the Oilers’ decision-makers to consider this closely, thoroughly, and honestly. There’s no doubt that Pickard has more than done his job. The Oilers owe him big time. He’s been fun to watch, easy to cheer for, and it’s clear he’s stepped into a role he never signed up for—and punched above his weight class. Oilers fans are thankful.

But this team might need more than that during this “important window of time” to finish what it started. The good news? With cap space now in hand and urgency in the air, Edmonton has the means to make the right call. The only question is—will they?

The Oilers Owe Pickard a Bigger Chance

As for Pickard, it’s clear he can play a deep backup role in the NHL. If the Oilers move to acquire a 1B (or 1A) goalie, the respectful thing would be to move Pickard to a team that could use his skill set—a team like the Chicago Blackhawks, for instance, where he could provide the odd start behind a clear starter.

Related: Bouchard’s Deal Doesn’t Make Oilers a New ‘Core 4’ Leafs

After all, Pickard deserves the highest recognition from the team he gave life to during the 2025 Playoffs. Anyone who watched that 7–0 run would agree: the Oilers don’t go deep into the playoffs without his play. They owe him a move to where he has a chance for more.

[Note: I’m pleased to introduce Brent Bradford (PhD) as a co-author on this and future posts. Brent is a professor at Concordia University in Edmonton and a former goaltender and goaltender coach (Bradford’s Goal Academy). His blend of academic insight and firsthand hockey experience brings a valuable new perspective to our work. As a goalie, he played for teams like the Trail Smoke Eaters (KIJHL, RMJHL), Kelowna Spartans (BCJHL), and University of Alberta Golden Bears (CIAU). His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]