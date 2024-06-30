8 Thoughts on Blackhawks 8 Selections in the 2024 Draft

The 2024 NHL Draft is in the books, and what a whirlwind it was for the Chicago Blackhawks. The suspense is finally over, and we know the organization went with defenseman Artyom Levshunov with their second overall pick. They actually tried to move up to the fourth overall pick, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Two other trades gave the Blackhawks a late first-round pick (No. 27) as well as the 92th pick in the third round.

All in all, the Blackhawks made eight selections; six forwards bookended by two defensemen. Let’s take a closer look at these selections, and what they bring to the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks No. 2 Overall Selection, Artyom Levshunov (D)

Leading up to the draft, it seemed to be a toss up between Levshunov and Ivan Demidov for the Blackhawks’ second overall pick. But general manager Kyle Davidson indicated the day before the draft that their scouting team had made up their minds, and that the debate about it was a very good experience for them. “It’s been good for the group to have that opportunity to talk about different options and different avenues that we could take this. So yeah, tons of debate but really healthy and productive.”

Defenseman Artyom Levshunov, shown here with Michigan State University, was selected 2nd overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2024 NHL Draft. (MSU Athletic Communications)

Yes, Demidov could have made a wonderful complementary piece for Connor Bedard, but at the end of the day the Blackhawks just couldn’t pass up the chance to acquire an elite right-handed defenseman. Said Davidson of Levshunov, “I just think the total package. He can drive offense, he can skate, he’s super mobile, he’s got good size, he’s aggressive, he’s a physical defender and we just think there’s more upside to come. The package as well as the potential growth left to come is, it was just so intriguing.”

While the Blackhawks have a plethora of defensive prospects in their system, not many have the potential Levshunov shows, or the right-shot aspect.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound blueliner becomes the highest drafted player all-time from his native country of Belarus, and his fun-loving personality is just the icing on the cake.

It’s pretty amazing Levshunov can maintain such an upbeat attitude, as he recently lost his dad to COVID-related complications. Said the second overall draft pick, “He was supposed to be here on this day to see me. But one time he told me, ‘Just be yourself, stay strong and you will be good.’”

We’ll see what happens in training camp, but my best guess is that Levshunov goes back to Michigan State next season, to complete his second year with them before making the jump to the pros.

Blackhawks No. 18 Overall Selection, Sacha Boisvert (C)

Just a little side note before we get to the Blackhawks 18th overall pick. As I mentioned above, it was reported that the Blackhawks tried to trade up to the No. 4 pick, offering a massive trade package to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Would the Blackhawks have tried to land Demidov if they were able to procure the fourth overall pick? Or would they have gone with Cayden Lindstrom, who the Blue Jackets ended up taking at No. 4? It’s tough to say, and I guess we’ll never know. Incidentally, Demidov was picked at No. 5 by the Montreal Canadiens.

Moving on to the Blackhawks 18th overall selection, this went to 6-foot-2, 185-pound Sacha Boisvert. This two-way forward from Quebec, Canada describes himself as a skill guy who can also bring that physical element to his game.

“Yeah, I take a lot of pride in that part to my game, just being able to be a skill guy but also a physical guy who can (bring) a lot of grit and defend his teammates and just go and do everything on the ice.”



Boisvert played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL last season (and the previous season). He posted a commendable 36 goals and 68 points in 61 games in the 2023-24 campaign. The center is headed to North Dakota for the 2024-25 season, drawing comparisons to North Dakota alumni Jonathan Toews.

Some were disappointed the Blackhawks didn’t go with Cole Eiserman (drafted 20th overall by the New York Islanders) or Michael Hage (drafted 21st overall by the Canadiens) with this pick (so sorry Brooke!). But, Boisvert certainly seems like a solid selection.

Blackhawks No. 27 Overall Selection, Marek Vanacker (LW)

While they couldn’t manage a trade for fourth overall, the Blackhawks finally found a trade partner in the Carolina Hurricanes. Chicago gave the Canes both of their second-round picks (Nos. 34 and 50) for the 27th overall pick in the first round.

The Blackhawks used this to select forward Marek Vanacker of the OHL Branford Bulldogs. They were specifically targeting Vanacker and didn’t think he would still be available by the 34th pick.

As it turns out, Davidson stumbled on this pick as a bit of an accident. He was on his way to watch Blackhawks’ prospect Nick Lardis when he heard Lardis had suffered a wrist injury. He went to the game anyway, and realized Vanacher was basically taking over for the injured Lardis. He was impressed with Vanacher’s tenacity.

Vanacher registered 36 goals and 82 points in 68 games played last season with the Bulldogs. Much of this was a late season surge after he got more responsibility with Lardis out. Said Blackhawks scouting director Mike Doneghey, “From the top of the circle down — along the boards [and] to the net-front — he’s the first guy in. He controls the play, controls the puck, [plays] ultra competitive and he can score.”

Believe it or not, Vanacker did all this with an injury of his own. He was dealing with a torn labrum in his right shoulder that required surgery after the season was over.

Marek Vanacker said he played last season with a torn labrum, which he didn’t know about.



The 6-foot-1, 170-pound winger will likely be sidelined until December, but I’m sure he’s excited about being chosen by the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks No. 67 Selection, John Mustard (C/LW)

Because the Blackhawks traded their two second round picks to obtain the late first round selection for Vanacker, they didn’t pick again until the third round. With their 67th selection, they went with another forward, 6-foot-1, 185-pound John Mustard from the USHL Waterloo Black Hawks. Yes, he’s going from one Blackhawks team to another!

The Ontario native tallied 29 goals and 56 points in 60 games with the Black Hawks last season, and will play college hockey at Providence next season. It appears Mustard has some flexibility in his game in that he’s comfortable playing both center and wing.

Mustard is known as one of the best skaters in this draft, and many were surprised he was still available at No. 67. Now, his rights belong to the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks No. 72 Selection, AJ Spellacy (RW)

The Blackhawks definitely seem to have a type of player they go after. The common theme is skating ability, speed and compete level, among other things. They obtained another speedy skater with forward AJ Spellacy at No. 72.

Spellacy plays for the OHL Windsor Spitfires, and is listed as 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He actually played football as a free safety and wide receiver before committing to hockey. While you can check speed off the list for this pick, Spellacy identifies more with his physicality.

“Probably my physicality. Obviously there aren’t too many guys who are physical nowadays, so playing that physical role, everyone in the NHL needs someone like that.”



Scouting director Doneghey called Spellacy a “freak of an athlete” and a “competitive kid that plays with some bite”. It sounds like the Ohio native will be a bit of a long-term project since he chose the full-time hockey route just two years ago. Nevertheless, he shows a lot of upside.

Blackhawks No. 92 Selection Jack Pridham (RW)

The Blackhawks made another trade with the Hurricanes, giving Carolina a 2025 third-round pick, to obtain one more selection in this year’s third round. At No. 92, Chicago selected 6-foot-1, 177-pound winger Jack Pridham. Guess what?! Pridham is another speedy skater, also known for his good hockey sense.

“I like to hound pucks on the forecheck.”



Pridham will play one more season with the BCHL’s West Kelowna next season, and then he’ll head to Boston University (who has an excellent hockey program!) after that.

One final fun fact about this young man. His dad works for the Toronto Maple Leafs front office, so Pridham has been around the NHL his whole life. He worked in both the 2015 and the 2018 drafts as a runner for the Leafs’ table. Now, in 2024, he’s actually been drafted!

Blackhawks No. 138 Selection, Joel Svensson (C)

Moving on to the fifth round, the Blackhawks selected Swedish forward Joel Svensson at No. 138. This is Svensson’s second year of draft eligibility, making him 19 years of age. Like all the players the Blackhawks selected, Svennson offers some size at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds.

Doneghey reports the Blackhawks Swedish scouts say he fits the organizations traits (he’s a strong skater!) and they’ve received really good character assessments from his current coaches. Svensson played last season for the Vaxjo Lakers HC, a Swedish junior team, and is signed to play in the Swedish Hockey League next season.

Coincidentally, Svensson’s sister Hilda is one of Sweden’s best women’s hockey players. Hockey runs in the family!

Blackhawks No. 163 Selection, Ty Henry (D)

The Blackhawks eighth and final pick was in the sixth round, where they finally selected another defenseman (Levshunov at No. 2 being the other). Ty Henry was chosen 163rd overall. He definitely brings some size, at 6-foot-4 and 197 pounds, and he’s a left-handed shot. He plays for the OHL’s Erie Otters, where he’s expected to remain for the next few seasons. The Otters were one of the first to congratulate him!

Doneghey said Henry was “more athlete right now than hockey player, but we’ve got time to develop him.”

The Blackhawks obviously added speed and size in this draft class, focusing mostly on forwards. At defense, they hope to have acquired a top defenseman of the future in Levshunov. Davidson discussed how he’s very happy with the results of his first three drafts, specifically in the first round, having gotten “all the guys we wanted”. He did add, “We’ll see if we’re right.” But for now, the Blackhawks are excited about their future prospects, eight more of which were added in the 2024 Draft.