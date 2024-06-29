Blackhawks Make a Huge Impact in 1st Round of 2024 Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks continued to rebuild their organizational depth with the picks made in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Going into Friday night’s (June 28) draft, the Hawks possessed the 2nd and 18th overall picks. They then added to their first-round haul by trading back up into the first round with the Carolina Hurricanes, acquiring the 27th overall pick in exchange for both of Chicago’s second-round picks (Nos. 34 and 50).

However, the news that came out after the first round was over had the hockey community buzzing. Credible reports stated that the Blackhawks offered next year’s first-round pick, unprotected, plus another pick, in return for the fourth overall pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The reports stated that the Hawks were very interested in Cayden Lindstrom.

Could have been fireworks at the top of the draft tonight. Hearing that the Blackhawks offered next year’s 1st Rd pick, unprotected, plus another pick, in return for the fourth overall pick. Believe it came pretty close but the Blue Jackets passed. They really love Cayden… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2024

After a bustling night for the Blackhawks, here is a look at the three prospects the Hawks selected in the first round.

Artyom Levshunov – 2nd Overall

As I stated in the THW writers’ mock draft, Levshunov would be a good choice. I speculated that all the elite-level defensemen would be gone by the time the Hawks picked again at 18. The Hawks must have felt the same, as they passed on the most regarded second pick in Ivan Demidov and their now-known interest in Lindstrom to select the freshman from Michigan State University.

In Logan Horn’s profile for THW, he wrote that “Levshunov has made the transition to the NCAA look trivial this season with Michigan State University, scoring just under a point-per-game and adapting to the increased defensive challenges well. He is primarily an offensive player, leading the rush and creating tons of zone entries on his own. Levshunov is also very willing to join the rush as a trailer where he is confident both as a shooter and as a secondary playmaker.”

Sacha Boisvert – 18th Overall

Many Blackhawks fans hoped the team would select Michael Hage, who played locally for the Chicago Steel of the USHL, with this pick. However, the Hawks selected Boisvert, who finished playing in his second season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL and more than doubled his goal output from 17 to 36 to elevate his draft status to a first-rounder.

Sacha Boisvert, Muskegon Lumberjacks ( Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Mathew Zator wrote in his THW profile of Boisvert that “Boisvert’s work ethic and hockey IQ are also highlights of his game along with a strong shot, and of course, his size at 6-foot-2. He is also developing into a very versatile player, playing on both special teams and doing whatever is needed to help his team win games. Wearing an “A” this season for the Lumberjacks, his leadership qualities are also shining through and have made an impact on his teammates.”

Marek Vanacker – 27th Overall

After acquiring Carolina’s No. 27 overall pick, the Hawks selected Marek Vanacker from the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL). While being on a veteran-laden Bulldogs team with players like Florian Xhekaj and fellow second-year player Tomas Hamara on the roster, Vanacker has seen himself entrenched in all three facets of the game. After getting his feet wet in his rookie campaign last season (16 points), he has been involved and impactful in five-on-five, powerplay, and penalty-kill situations for the Bulldogs.

Vanacker has a high hockey IQ, which has helped him at both ends of the ice, according to Jordan Orth’s THW profile. He also stated, “Vanacker uses his strong sense for the game and his length to be a pest for opponents, helping him in shorthanded situations. He finished tied for second-most shorthanded goals in the OHL this season with five. Offensively, he slows the game down and creates with his playmaking abilities. His game has taken a jump this season due to his goal-scoring capabilities. One of the downfalls to his offensive game has been seen with his in-tight play with the puck, which is something that can be worked on and developed.”

The Blackhawks will potentially continue to add more prospects to the organization as rounds 2-7 will begin at 11:30 a.m. EST on June 29 in Las Vegas at the Sphere.