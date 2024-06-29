Chicago Blackhawks Draft Sacha Boisvert 18th Overall

With the 18th selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have selected Sacha Boisvert from the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL)

About Sacha Boisvert

In his second season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Sacha Boisvert took his offensive game to another level. He not only tallied 30-plus goals (38) but also topped the 30-assist mark as well (32). Throughout the season, he was able to build his draft stock and rose to become one of the top center options of this draft class with his strong play. He became a true force on the power play as well, scoring 14 of his 38 goals on the man advantage and adding 11 assists on the power play thanks to his strong playmaking and vision on the ice.

While being an offensive force, he also showed a willingness to get a bit “gritty,” tallying 86 penalty minutes in the regular season with the Lumberjacks. He was a bit quiet in the playoffs, though, only tallying three assists in the eight games the Lumberjacks played in the USHL playoffs. The Canadian-born Boisvert is moving on to college hockey this next season, as he is heading to North Dakota for the 2024-25 season.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“As mentioned, Boisvert’s work ethic and hockey IQ are also highlights of his game along with a strong shot, and of course, his size at 6-foot-2. He is also developing into a very versatile player, playing on both special teams and doing whatever is needed to help his team win games. Wearing an “A” this season for the Lumberjacks, his leadership qualities are also shining through and have made an impact on his teammates.”

Sacha Boisvert, Muskegon Lumberjacks ( Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

“Boisvert’s biggest weaknesses are his skating and defensive game – two things that can certainly improve with coaching at the next level of his development. All in all, he should become a very effective middle to top-six center capable of matching up against the top talent in the NHL.”

How This Affects the Blackhawks’ Plans

Boisvert will be heading off to college, presumably for the next couple of seasons, but he factors into the future that the Blackhawks are looking to help build with Bedard and fellow 2024 draftee Artyom Levshunov, among a strong pipeline. Being patient for him to build off his strong season with the Lumberjacks and further develop his game at North Dakota could end up with the organization having a high-end playmaker who can also light up the scoresheet.