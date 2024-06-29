Washington Capitals Draft Terik Parascak 17th Overall

With the 17th pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Washington Capitals have selected Terik Parascak from the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Terik Parascak

Terik Parascak only played four games with the Prince George Cougars last season, so 2023-24 could effectively be called his rookie lap in the WHL. And what a rookie lap it was. He popped off for 43 goals and 105 points, finishing eighth in overall scoring and first among rookies in goals and points. In a league as tough as the WHL, that’s pretty impressive for an 18-year-old.

Throughout the season, Parascak showcased a package of goalscoring and playmaking, along with a dangerous shot. He also displayed a lot of poise for a rookie, which bodes well for his future. Already a 100-point scorer in the WHL, it will be interesting to see what type of strides he makes next season with a little more strength and muscle on his 5-foot-11 frame.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Terik Parascak is an offensive powerhouse who exploded with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. He has elevated his game at both ends of the ice and is lined up to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. His ability to find the back of the net is impressive, and while his skating ability could use some work, many teams could use a player like him in their prospect pool. If he continues to grow offensively, he could become a solid top-six forward.

“He has flown up NHL mock draft charts this season more than any other player, and for good reason. He is ninth in the WHL in points and has shown his offensive ability to be his biggest strength. He has a great shot, is very strong around the front of the net, and has a high hockey IQ for a rookie. His defensive game is okay, but he doesn’t stand out in his own end by any means, and he can continue to work on that. His stride is the biggest issue, and he will need to clean it up if he wants to make the NHL someday.

“Parsacak’s biggest strength is his offensive game. He has 43 goals and 103 points through 66 games this season. For a rookie to be putting up numbers like this is impressive, and he has earned a lot of attention. Defensively, he needs some work on his positioning and his consistency, but that should come with a few more seasons of development.”

How This Affects the Capitals’ Plans

The Capitals will be transitioning to an era without Alexander Ovechkin very soon, so they will need to start gathering potential top-line wingers. Parascak definitely has that ceiling as a goalscorer and point producer, not at the high-end as the Great 8, but he could be a 30-40 goal scorer at his peak. They are currently rebuilding their offense after acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane, and he could be part of that new core in the future.