St. Louis Blues Draft Adam Jiricek 16th Overall

With the 16th pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the St. Louis Blues select Adam Jiricek of HC Plzen of the Czech Extraliga

About Adam Jiricek

Jiricek is the younger brother of David Jirieck, a first-round draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets from the 2022 Draft. Both of the Jiricek brothers played for Plzen HC, a team in the top professional league in the country. Unfortunately, Adam was limited to just 19 games and only wrangled one assist on the season. He also played 12 games for the club last season but played more often on the U20 team. He played 41 games, scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists for 29 points.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft Live Tracker

Jiricek also had an impressive showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, one of the top tournaments for under-18 players. He has starred for Czechia in 50 games across different age groups since he was 16. Two knee injuries cut into his season and his World Juniors appearance. He should have been a leading member of the Czechia team that won a bronze medal, but a re-aggravated knee injury also sidelined him.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Jiricek is still a high-end talent with the potential to become a solid top-four (or even top-pairing) defenseman in the future. His strengths lie in his size, skating, mobility, and first pass. Similar to his brother David, who was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022, he is a well-rounded two-way player that can be used in all situations from the power play to the penalty kill and everywhere in between. He isn’t shy about taking the body either. Once he bulks up and fills into his 6-foot-2 frame, he is going to be a scary presence when opponents try and enter the offensive zone against him.”

“Jiricek also has a bomb from the point, but as some scouts have pointed out, doesn’t always make it to the net with enough frequency. It’s great to have a big shot, but if it doesn’t make it to the goaltender, it’s kind of useless. Getting shots through traffic is a skill in itself, and for it to be a legitimate weapon in the future, he has to work on that aspect of it.”

Adam Jiricek, HC Plzeň (Photo Credit: HC Plzeň)

“Jiricek’s ceiling is definitely that of a top-four defender in the NHL. He will be an all-situations player who might not quarterback a power play but not look out of place either. His value will come on the penalty kill and five-on-five, where he will be a complementary player to a more offensive-minded defenseman – while being able to put up points himself too.”

How This Affects the Blues Plans

The Blues needed to replenish the cupboard with defensive prospects, and they made the first attempt at that with the selection of Jiricek. The Blues don’t necessarily go for need as opposed to going for the “best available player,” but they got both with the selection of Jiricek at pick 16.

Jiricek will have time to develop in Czechia before the two sides figure out the best time for him to come over and play in the United States and get acclimated to the North American style of hockey.