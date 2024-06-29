Detroit Red Wings Draft Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th Overall 

With the 15th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings have selected Michael Brandsegg-Nygård from Mora IK of the Allsvenskan

About Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is a Norwegian winger who was excellent in the top Swedish junior league last year, scoring 38 points in 35 games and earning a try-out in the second-tier Swedish pro league HockeyAllsvenskan. He isn’t going to produce a ton of highlight reel plays with his skill, but he’s got enough skill with the puck to compete in the NHL, and he works hard all over the ice.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Team Norway (Photo by BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

Brandsegg-Nygård’s best attribute is his shot, which is quite heavy. He’s scored eight goals and 18 points this year as a first time pro and should score quite a few more if he stays in Sweden next year, especially if he earns some time on the power play where he excels from the bumper spot as a one-timer option. He has spent a small part of the season in Sweden’s J20 league where he has been clearly ahead of his peers.

Few prospects are as NHL ready in their draft year as Brandsegg-Nygård is, with a compete level that could make him a contender for an NHL bottom six as soon as next Fall. I’m not saying that’s necessarily what’s best for his development, but I do think he has the strength and work ethic to compete for an NHL lineup sooner rather than later.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård might not be the most popular prospect heading into the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, but there is much to like about his game. The main thing that should catch the attention of NHL scouts is how much of a team player he is and how his vision helps him see the ice to create opportunities for his teammates. His offensive game speaks for itself with an impressive stat line of eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points through 41 games this season.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Brandsegg-Nygård might be one of the most complete players in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft. While some players usually have one strength with their offensive game that stands out to many scouts, he has several strengths and doesn’t neglect any of them. It also helps that he is viewed as one of the strongest defensive-minded forwards in the upcoming draft, so translating his game from Europe to North America shouldn’t be too difficult.

Full player profile can be found here

How This Affects the Red Wings’ Plans

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård has a good chance to become a strong two-way scoring winger in the NHL. The Red Wings will likely get a lot of use out of him either in the bumper spot or one of the wings on the power play where he can make use of his shot, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he earned some minutes on the penalty kill eventually as well due to his tenacity and compete level.