3 Blues Players Sent to the AHL Who Need More Work

On Oct. 5, the St. Louis Blues sent down the final five players from their training camp roster. Only three of the five showed any promise of joining the team in the future and will hone their games in the American Hockey League (AHL). Here’s a look at these three Blues prospects and how they will contribute to the team soon.

Theo Lindstein

Theo Lindstein is the most promising defenseman in the Blues’ system. He recently transferred to North America from Sweden and will join the Blues’ AHL affiliate, Springfield Thunderbirds, for his debut season.

Lindstein played with the Blues during the preseason, but his readiness was not up to par. He seemed unaware and was not in sync with his teammates, tallying just one assist. There is no room for him on the roster this season, and he will have to do a lot of work in the AHL.

However, he should benefit from staying in a professional hockey environment where he can make mistakes and grow. The Blues’ decision to keep him in the AHL and help him get used to the North American game is the right one, considering he’s played in Europe for most of his career.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Drafted by the Blues in 2022 and still waiting for his NHL shot, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki is entering his second season in the AHL. Last season, he was transferred to the Thunderbirds in his debut season, finishing with 34 points in 63 games. He signed with the Blues in 2024 and, since then, has been waiting to make his NHL debut.

This preseason was Kaskimaki’s closest to making the Blues roster. Last preseason, he was one of 14 players sent down earlier. With killer speed that could make him a dark horse talent on the Blues, Kaskimaki still needs to work on his puck control and net presence – he had four giveaways in three preseason games and only scored one goal.

Kaskimaki has a great shot, but he hasn’t shown it so far. He is another player brought over from European hockey – he previously played in the Finnish Liiga with the club HIFK – and he is still adjusting to the timing and style of the North American game.

Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky could be considered a bust if he does not break out in the next couple of seasons. Last season, he made his debut with the Thunderbirds, scoring 45 points in 61 games. He was also named to the AHL All-Star Game and was listed on the AHL Top Prospects list. It was an NHL-worthy performance, so he earned a call-up to the Blues near the end of the season and went scoreless in two games.

With high hopes of him having a stellar preseason, Dvorsky’s game went south, and he only scored two points in four preseason games. He also has not shown any signs of progress since his debut, so spending another season in Springfield seems like the right move.

Hopefully, earning minutes in the AHL, where he seems most comfortable, will help him regain his confidence. However, it will be tougher now that Otto Stenberg has made a good case to be the first name called up near the end of the season, when the Blues usually give their rookies a chance to play some NHL regular-season games.

Blues Path Are Setting a Good Path for Their Prospects

While some of their prospects, like Kaskimaki and Lindstein, have yet to make their NHL debut, keeping them a little longer was the right move to ensure their fullest potential will be unlocked. Pruedence is key, especially for the Blues, a relatively young team. The same can also be said for Dvorsky, who is one good AHL season away from regaining his confidence as a talented prospect, and can hopefully spark the superstar potential within him.