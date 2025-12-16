3 Blues Prospects Who Will Participate in the 2026 World Juniors

The International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) annual World Junior Championship (WJC) tournament showcases all the best drafted and soon-to-be-drafted talent in the world. This year, the St. Louis Blues will have fewer players participating than in the last two tournaments. Here are the three players expected to represent the Blues.

Adam Jiricek (Czechia)

At 19, this will be Adam Jiricek’s last year of eligibility for the tournament. The Blues’ 16th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft has already participated in two WJCs. However, in his first year, he was injured in Czechia’s opening game of the 2024 tournament and did not return.

In last year’s tournament, Jiricek scored five points in seven games and won the bronze medal, his second WJC medal but his first actually playing. He has been selected to the Czech national team again and will be expected to have a big tournament. Team Czechia reached a new high, winning back-to-back bronze medals, and now, with a more mature Jiricek, they can aim higher.

Jiricek is having an electric second season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The defenseman from Plzen, Czech Republic, has 29 points in 25 games.

Love Harenstam (Sweden)

Love Harenstam hasn’t signed his entry-level contract yet, but the Blues still hold his rights, and this tournament will likely be crucial in determining whether or not the organization signs him.

He and fellow goaltenders Liv Herman and Mans Goos will be playing in their first WJC tournament. Herman is expected to start, but Harenstam should be his backup and could play three games or so. He is progressing well with Södertälje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan this season, with an 8-11-0 record, a .918 save percentage (SV%), a 1.90 goals-against average (GAA), and three shutouts in 19 games.

Sweden has produced many memorable goaltenders, and Harenstam could be the future when starter Jordan Binnington is out of the equation. This tournament will either push Harenstam’s career forward or hold him back.

Adam Jecho (Czechia)

Joining Jiricek is forward Adam Jecho, who was drafted in the third round (95th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Blues. He made his WJC debut in 2025 and signed his entry-level contract (ELC) with the Blues in March.

At the 2025 WJC, Jecho finished with seven points in seven games. His game has developed considerably since then, with 53 points in 56 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The Oil Kings also named him an alternate captain.

Adam Jecho, Edmonton Oil Kings (Edmonton Oil Kings Hockey Club/LA Media)

Jecho has an arsenal of skills to draw from. He can play both center and right wing, and even though he’s 6-foot-5 and 201 pounds, he’s a strong skater and controls the puck well – he’s smooth with the puck and has excellent puck-handling skills. Jecho might be one of Team Czechia’s most underrated forwards, and the Blues will surely be keeping an eye on him throughout the tournament.

The Blues may have four fewer prospects than last year’s tournament, but they will still be well represented in 2026. Jiricek, Jecho, and Harenstam are talented players who can help their national teams. In just over two weeks, we will get to see these prospects showcase their skills on the biggest stage, where every move affects the direction of their young careers.

Sweden and Czechia open their tournaments on Friday, Dec. 26. Sweden will face Team Slovakia at 12 PM CST at Grand Casino Arena, while Czechia will face off against Team Canada at 7:30 PM at 3M Arena. This year’s tournament is being held in Minnesota.