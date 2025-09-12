Blues Sign Nikita Susuyev to Entry-Level Contract

The St. Louis Blues have signed 2023 seventh-round pick, Russian forward Nikita Susuyev, to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team’s official website reports. Susuyev, 20, dissolved his contract with Spartak Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) only three days ago. The forward is expected to start the season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues’ affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Last season, Susuyev had a lot of back and forth, playing for five different teams across three leagues. He started the season with Khimik Voskresensk, Spartak Moscow’s affiliate in the Russian second league, and then he was sent to the junior league with MHK Spartak. After struggling to produce within the system, he was loaned to Admiral Vladivostok of the KHL. There, he netted one goal in seven regular-season games, but also lined up with the Admirals’ affiliates in the second and junior leagues. He was held scoreless in two games with Dynamo-Altay Barnaul, but had eight points in nine games with Taifun Primorsky Krai in the juniors.

Susuyev spent this preseason with Spartak, but he failed to win a spot within the main team, coached by former NHL forward Alexei Zhamnov, before asking to leave the team. Now, in another key chapter of his career, he has a chance to prove his worth. But at another level, in a new country. He’ll have to show adaptation, patience, and great play.